BRAWLEY—Nearly six months after a popular local charity serving the homeless closed its doors amid a police investigation into possible financial improprieties, the case remains unresolved, a police official said.
The matter involves Spread the Love, whose office at 605 W. H St., Suite 116, was seen locked in late February. Board President Sarah Enz said at the time the non-profit was temporarily closed.
City Police Chief Jimmy Duran confirmed then there was an investigation. In mid-April he said the FBI was involved in an embezzlement investigation.
There was little more to report last week.
“The Spread the Love investigation is still active and ongoing,” said police Cmdr. Jonathan Blackstone.
The District Attorney’s office has not received a referral on the matter, Senior Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela said.
Specializing in direct assistance to the homeless, Spread the Love was awarded about $2 million in grants in recent years, records provided by Imperial County show. Its board vice president, Jessica Solorio, was the public face of the organization.
The investigation began in mid-February after charity officials contacted police. It was expected to take two months and involves an unidentified staff member, Duran said previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.