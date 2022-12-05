Here we are again folks: December. The time of sweaters, scarfs, (flus), hot cocoas, Advent, lights on houses, wreaths and poinsettias, Christmas parades, Mañanitas a La Virgen, gift shopping, mall Santas, office parties, and – if you’re doing it right – actual reflection on what the birth of The Christ Child and his coming into the world meant/means.
Me? I usually only wax poetic in the chasm that lies between my two ears about Christmas and Christ, family and friends, and everything in between, but because I do what I do and work in what I do, I seldom have time (even for my own thoughts) these days. These columns of mine generally just pour out of me … they usually come out free flowing when I take the few seconds to contemplate any topic over my ‘Adulting: To-Do List.’
This week’s topic is: Don’t let good opportunities get away from you.
Rather than focus on the negative that my easily irritated mind wants to focus on regarding how the privileged youngsters de-prioritize something as a “hobby” rather than something they should put more effort into/take much more serious than they do, I’m going to focus more broadly on one of many topics I think will improve this Imperial Valley: music and the arts, namely, mariachi.
I won’t bore you with my own experiences in mariachi (for now) – varied, traumatic and wonderful fun though they were as a child/adolescent – but I will say that I believe … I’ve paid most of my dues.
The problem is, like many things in the Valley, eventually you hit a certain wall where there’s not a lot more from which you can grow. What do I mean? I mean that if you’re not as economically advantaged some are (which I wasn’t as a child), you are hard-pressed to find ways to continue growing in whatever field of specialization you want to grow in because of our local limitations.
For mariachi, that means if you didn’t do as others did and move out of the Valley to pursue that dream in San Diego, LA or other areas (read El Centro's ace harpist "Willie" Acuña), or you didn’t have the funds (or perhaps luck) to be in the local groups in their formative years who were able to go to various conferences and get taught the art outside of the area (some local Mariachis), then you probably don’t realize it, but you’re behind the game. Your music skills may have developed in the bubble of this Valley where medium sized fish think they’re whales until they move out of the area and try to cut their teeth elsewhere, realizing they’re not as hot as they thought. It’s humbling, but that humbling is very helpful.
I’m not saying this to put anyone down; it’s just reality. It’s not only happened to me but to other musicians who have moved out of the area (usually for college) and tried to make it in their music major or profession of choice. Some make it, some don’t, or some change major (like I did) — it just happens. And I’m not trying to be a mariachi gatekeeper like others sometimes do; I want the musical snootiness out of it because, ultimately, that doesn’t help anyone trying to come up.
I bring all this up because in the recent article I did on Mariachi Sol de México and El Centro’s very own professional harpist Guillermo “Willie” Acuña, Mariachi Sol founder and Director, José Hernández, expressed his interest to continue the Mariachi Sol de México performances in this Valley. Acuña too, a product of the El Centro Elementary School District, expressed interest in giving back to the community through helping in some way, though he wasn’t quite sure how because of Sol’s busy schedule.
These are instances of conversation that locals here cannot just let fly by in passing and disappear in the ether of good ideas that never get done here.
As a mariachi student, growing up with Willie and actually getting into mariachi because of our best-friendship as grade school kids, I can attest to what he said in some of the quotes that didn’t get published. He basically had to make it on his own because as kids we didn’t have the resources in mariachi music academia or even much written music compared to the resources that exist for mariachis today.
Willie went the harp route and continues to make his mark, while I can be seen once in a while playing in three of the three local mariachis here when my schedule allows (and when they call me).
Maestro Hernández actually has written pieces of music for orchestra with mariachi which he has had performed in community orchestras in different parts of the world, telling me in the interview that he had just returned from four days in the Czech Republic in September, where The City of Prague Philharmonic performed two of his pieces. Remember: This an 8-plus time Latin Grammy nominee and 3-time Grammy nominee offering to perform with our local Imperial Valley Symphony, calling out El Centro/Jimmie Cannon Theater by name as a place he hopes his group can hold up to two concerts here annually.
Having been a part of and covering the local mariachi scene – and having partaken in their workshops myself as a child –, I know how much the Southwest and Calexico mariachi classes could benefit from Sol de México’s workshops. I know how much my own mariachi could benefit from it too, and the other local groups, should they choose to continue to put in the effort.
As to having a mariachi curriculum in local schools, well, I’ll let the experts tell you why that’s important and how that would develop your mariachi programs far better than mere afterschool programs … but my point is — Schools: Don’t wait. The time is now. Light speed through the bureaucracy. Take the mariachi ball that IVC started and run for the end zone. And to my friends in Imperial Valley Symphony and the local mariachis: Prepare yourselves.
I never expected to become editor of this newspaper when I was reading the ‘funnies’ in it as a boy. Willie never expected he’d become a member of the group he idolized growing up as a novice musician from a concert he saw when he was six. You just don’t know how far things can grow until you try. As the kids say: ‘Let’s go!’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.