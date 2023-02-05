BUTTERCUP DUNES – Star Wars Day made a return from "far, far away" by welcoming two special guests: Star Wars artist Lee Kohse and "Gamorrean Guard" Stephen Castantino, on Saturday, February 4 here in Imperial County.
Star Wars Day is an event, sponsored by LANDS and the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, which celebrates the Star Wars franchise fandom, inviting fans to one of the sites where the desert portions of the iconic "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" was filmed, including the filming location of the infamous Sarlacc Pit monster scene in Imperial County’s own Buttercup Dunes.
In an interview on February 3, Imperial County Film Commission consultant and Star Wars Day Coordinator Charla Teeters-Stewart expressed said the event had been canceled for the last several years due to the COVID pandemic "so we're excited to be back," she said.
"We have Jedi training, crafts, an archeological dig, a Padawan relay race," Teeters-Stewart said. "You can come (to Star Wars Day) and learn about filming in Imperial County, as well as use our target range, where you can shoot the bad guys with your Nerf gun," she said of the event's happenings.
Each of the special guests held a questions and answers session with the day ending with a special screening of the Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi movie.
Artist Lee Kohse – a California-born artist who provides illustrations for many projects including Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Aliens, The Karate Kid, Transformers, and more – answered questions from fans regarding being a self taught artists, how his art is used by Lucasfilm and his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, to name a few, providing an in-depth insight into the visuals of the Star Wars universe in addition to his contributions to other Lucasfilm projects since 2006 including Indiana Jones.
Stephen Castantino played a Gamorrean Guard – a brutish, pig-like armored guard, one of which was famously devoured by Jabba the Hutt's rancor monster – in "Return of the Jedi." Castantino, who was a Gamorrean Guard on Jabba the Hutt’s barge during the Sarlacc Pit Monster scene, discussed what it was like on the Imperial Valley set of “Return of the Jedi” in 1982.
"Today has been so much fun," Brawley resident Marco Gonzalez said towards the close of the event. "I really hope they host it again next year," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.