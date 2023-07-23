SACRAMENTO – State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced Wednesday the approval of $91.3 million in sales and use tax (STE) exclusion incentives for 26 California manufacturing projects.
The projects awarded include Imperial County’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium 1 Co. from Controlled Thermal Resources for $10 million and BHE Renewables for nearly $20 million.
According to Treasury documents, the first of the projects, with a property value of $119 million, is expected to begin operations in July 2025 and create 71 jobs.
The second, with a reported property value of $239 million, will finish construction in July 2025 and create 25 jobs.
According to a press release from the State Treasure’s office, in addition, the state awarded projects to:
- Aptera Motors Corp., San Diego County – Upgrades to its solar electric vehicle manufacturing facilities.
- Exovix Corporation, Alameda County – Expansion of its lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities.
- Applied Materials, Inc., Santa Clara County – Upgrades to lithium anode production facilities.
- Nanoshift LLC, Contra Costa County – Construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility
- HC (Contra Costa), LLC, Contra Costa County – Construction of a new hydrogen production facility.
The projects approved by the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority (CAEATFA), chaired by Ma as state treasurer, support the production of zero-emission vehicles, lithium batteries and semiconductors, among other uses, and are estimated to support nearly 12,000 jobs and provide a net benefit of nearly $120 million to the California economy.
“This program is a textbook example of how to drive strategic political priorities and economic activity through investment and targeted financial incentives,” State Treasurer Fiona Ma said in the press release.
“CAEATFA’s STE program supports tens of thousands of jobs and generates millions of dollars for California’s economy each year, while helping California meet its most ambitious climate goals,” Ma said. “These recipients reflect the innovation and creative spirit of the Golden State and highlight the magnetism that draws cutting-edge businesses to California.”
According to the release, CAEATFA approves $115 million in STE annually in up to three application rounds. The program is consistently oversubscribed, highly competitive, and typically exhausts its STE allocation before the third round of applications. Projects are rated based on a variety of criteria, including whether or not the company is based in California, the project’s impact on the environment, its ability to create jobs and stimulate economic activity, and its categorization as a strategic emerging industry.
STE Awards are approved during three application rounds per year. For 2023, the first round was held in January and the prizes were announced on Wednesday, July 19.
The remaining STE allocation will be awarded through additional application periods that will take place during the summer and fall, and will be awarded in the fall and winter, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.