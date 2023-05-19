BRAWLEY – The remedying of Imperial County’s healthcare crisis continues with a path to progress delineated at the City Council meeting here on Tuesday, May 16.
Local field representative for California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, Guillermo Hernandez, provided updates on the progress of health care bill AB 918 to the council, which he says Garcia has been actively working on.
Hernandez said AB 918 has made significant progress in the legislative process and has also successfully passed the first round of approval by local government. The next step is for the bill to be heard at the appropriations committee before advancing to the senate.
Hernandez said the passage of bill AB 918 will create a much needed unified health care district countywide in an effort to streamline the current system. The process would include the transferring of assets, rights, and responsibilities of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) and the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District of Calexico (HMHD) to the new health care district. The bill also calls for the establishment of a seven member interim board to represent various stakeholders under the guidance of the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo).
AB 918 will go a step further by mandating that the new board find a permanent funding source, subject to approval by voters, via ballot measure. Hernandez said that collaborators on the bill anticipate “further amendments to ensure its effectiveness in meeting the healthcare needs of the community.” Proponents of the bill emphasized its comprehensive approach to addressing challenges in the industry and in our region.
Related Senate Bill 112 was recently signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom to establish a hospital loan program which is set to benefit nonprofit and public hospitals exclusively. In addition, bills AB 1131, AB 412, and AB A69 will further expand the potential for long lasting solutions to age old problems by creating opportunities for grants, low-cost loans, and interest-free cash flow loans to hospitals in significant distress and/or in rural communities. AB A69 in particular extends the deadline for hospitals to meet seismic safety standards, an issue which Pioneers Memorial Hospital has cited in previous board meetings, as it has struggled to stay afloat financially while planning to remain in compliance with state regulations.
“These legislative efforts highlight the state’s involvement in systematically addressing health care issues and ensuring adequate reimbursement for hospitals,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said a request for a one-time relief package of $1.5 billion dollars has already been submitted in an effort to garner support for California hospitals and vulnerable communities. The package is proportionately dispersed based on Medi-Cal utilization, ultimately targeting hospitals that serve a greater number of Medi-Cal patients, he said.
Hernandez summarized the relief package as “part of a solution to address the structural underfunding in the medical system and stabilize the health care system in the long term.”
The office of Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia is planning to host a roundtable discussion with city leadership in the near future to elaborate and cooperate on AB 918 and other important initiatives.
Hernandez assured council members and the community that his office has been actively engaged with stakeholders throughout.
“We have had productive conversations with Heffernan and Pioneer Memorial Healthcare as of recently,” Hernandez said regarding their progress thus far.
