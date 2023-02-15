EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to California State Senator for District 18 Steve Padilla (D) and California State Assemblymember for District 56 Eduardo Garcia in opposition of the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” which threatens the Lithium Valley tax the Supervisors recently secured.
In a Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, February 14, Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa described the “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” as a statewide initiative measure to amend the California Constitution to limit the ability of the state and local governments to enact, modify, or expand taxes, assessments, fees, and property-related charges without it being voted it.
This measure would invalidate the Lithium Valley Tax, which guarantees Imperial County receives 80% of the taxes collected from lithium extraction, Figueroa said while presenting the letter to the Board of Supervisors at the meeting.
“This measure invalidates any taxes passed after January 1, 2022," Figueroa said. "This hits close to home because as you know the Lithium Valley Tax was passed in June of 2022.”
The Lithium Valley Tax is a severance tax which passed as part of the California budget package and holds an 80/20 split, with 80% going back into Imperial County for redistribution, and the other 20% going to Salton Sea restoration projects.
In tandem with the State budget package approval, the County announced their plan to allocate their share of this new tax revenue.
On Tuesday, June 28, the County announced that 50% will go to infrastructure, services and administration, with 10% to be used for environmental mitigation, an additional 10% to be dedicated to public safety, 15% to improving quality of life in Imperial County, another 10% to local community sharing, and finally 5% going to maintaining regional partnerships.
While this new measure initiative put much of that work in danger, Figueroa said even with the passing of this measure there would still be hope for the lithium valley tax.
The tax would have to become a local initiative and be placed on a ballot within 12 months in order to reinstate the tax, he said.
Ultimately, after a series of questions from the newest supervisor, District 5's John Hawk, the board voted 4-0, with District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte absent from the meeting.
“So the onus of getting this voted on and passed would fall on us? That sounds like it would be very time consuming … and expensive,” Hawk said.
