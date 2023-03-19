CALIPATRIA – In a shower of green and gold to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, the Imperial County State of the County saw Chair of the Board, District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, commit full-time to being a county supervisor, promising to advocate for better pay for county staff.
At the end of his speech during the State of The County, which coincided with Saint Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, Kelley announced his resignation from the hospital saying he wanted to dedicate all of his time to be a county supervisor.
“I’ve come to realize that I can help way more people as a county supervisor than I ever could at my job at the hospital, so I’ve decided to dedicate myself full-time to being a supervisor,” Kelley said.
While Kelley has been an Imperial County supervisor since 2012, Kelley has also maintained a full-time career at Pioneers Memorial Hospital as the associate administrator for support services.
Kelley promised to run for reelection in 2024, while also promising to agendize having a salary survey performed to address pay inequities within the county.
These inequities became public knowledge after multiple occasions throughout 2022 saw county staff protesting low wages during public meetings, most notably in April when Imperial County Fire Department spoke out about the low wages, causing the department to be severely understaffed.
Kelley ended the evening with a traditional Irish blessing to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, before inviting attendees to celebrate with food, music, and photos:
“May the road rise up to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields and
Until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
