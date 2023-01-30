EL CENTRO – The 15th annual Stone of Hope Award luncheon took place at the La Resaca Event Center on Saturday, January 28, honoring 12 recipients (one not present) who demonstrated the core values of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
As guests ate, dancers and singers entertained, and various individuals gave speeches honoring the recipients, event keynote speaker Gladys Diva Brown talked about the Martin Luther King Commemorative Committee and how they “don’t care what walk of life you come from, but they wanna make sure everybody feels welcome.” Brown spoke highly of Marlene Thomas, MLK Committee Chairwoman. She said Thomas "brings different leaders and people together for the cause of love and faith."
Brown said the recipients of the Stone of Hope Award use their gifts and passions to help others, and the event celebrates the people who have “taken a little bit to do a lot” to help others in the community. Brown emphasized that everyone can make a difference to make the community and the world better.
Marlene Thomas, the Imperial Valley Social Justice Founder, said recipients of the award are chosen based on their service to the community, as the selection "has nothing to do with their position, title, or anything" and is "purely based on their efforts of engaging in the community," Thomas said. "The beauty of it is they didn’t do it for recognition," she said.
ALEXANDRA HART – Originally from Salem, Mass., Alexandra "Alix" Hart is a metalsmith and jewelry artist who uses her art to act locally and globally. Alix has a passion for mentoring young women in the arts and in leadership, both locally and globally. She would like young women, especially those who don't see themselves as leaders, to know that if they care enough, and work hard enough, they can lead and make the world a better place.
GREGORIO PONCE – Gregorio Ponce was born and raised in Calexico, where he helped high school students overcome their fear of mathematics. A particular passion of his has been supporting older students, particularly women returning to school after supporting their family, and individuals taking the initiative to make a change in their lives and go back to school. He is most proud of the work he has done helping individuals, students, colleagues, peers, and staff.
SANDRA KOFFORD – Sandra Kofford was born and raised in Mexicali by parents with a strong belief in education, schooled in Calexico, and later moving to the Imperial Valley before recently moving to Tucson, Ariz., with her husband Bret. The highlight of Sandra's many impactful years in education has been her work as the Migrant Education director in Imperial County for ICOE. She says hearing from students and families who found their voice and future through the support of the migrant education program keeps her going. She would like to be remembered as someone who always supported students and their families so that they could follow their dreams and obtain them through education. Her advice to young leaders is to focus on their passion and beliefs.
LENNOR JOHNSON – Lennor Johnson, PhD, grew up in Chicago in a working-class family where hard work and service were the two pillars of his upbringing. Moving to the Imperial about six years ago, Johnson has been an important part of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee's Oral History Project, particularly in capturing the stories of African American elders. As the Superintendent/President of Imperial Valley College (IVC), Johnson would like to tell young leaders not to be afraid of working hard, and that "if you work hard now, it will pay off later," and to "keep going. Don't give up. You make it if you keep at it."
MARY TURNER – El Centro resident Mary Turner grew up in Kinder, Louisiana with her grandmother, where she made food and delivered it to other people. Turner is doing her reasonable service by frequently providing food and drinks to people experiencing homelessness. Rather than follow strict rules of conduct, the 75-year-old admits she prefers to have her actions guided her spirit. Because of her actions, Turner is confident she'll be remembered for spreading her love of Jesus Christ, his mission, and trying to help others in need. "If you follow the Spirit everything works according to God's plans," Turner said.
MARIANO PEINADO – El Centro native and California State University (CSU) San Bernardino student, Mariano Peinado is a 2019 Southwest High School graduate who is currently studying Latin American studies at CSU San Bernardino. Peinado says he has a learning disability that impacted his academic development, however, it has also helped transform him into an advocate for other students in similar situations. He is currently in the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Program, which aims to diversify the ranks of faculty in institutions of higher learning. Aside from his studies, Peinado enjoys volunteering in the community and lends his musical talents on the violin to the Music For Healing program at El Centro Regional Medical Center.
LOLA SHAMBEE – Brawley resident Lola Shambee – originally from Lamont, Mississippi who moved to the Imperial Valley by way of Chicago's south-side – is known for helping everyone, especially those people others don’t think deserve any help. When she worked as an Imperial County Sheriff's Office correctional sergeant (where she worked for 24 years), Shambee found it in her heart to try to make the inmates feel comfortable. She was one of few females at ICSO promoted to a supervisor position at the time. Shambee was also a member of the now defunct Ebonites Club in Brawley, an African American civil group, during the Civil Rights era of the 1960s. Shambee said her faith in God and holy scripture is what keeps her going, and was a source of inspiration during a past bout of cancer. Her advice to the younger generation is to "be punctual, consistent, dependable and grateful; and to acknowledge the role that a higher power has in helping one achieve success." At 85 years old, Ms. Shambee is the eldest Stone of Hope Award recipient for 2023.
VICTOR CARRILLO – Calexico's Victor Carrillo is a former long-time educator and school administrator, striving to be a source of light in times of darkness. As half of the iconic broadcasting duo behind Bulldog Radio, Carrillo continues to promote and support the Valley's youth to this day. He learned to refrain from speaking ill of others, to treat everyone as equals, treat everyone as equals, and when all else fails, to "kill 'em with kindness." Carrillo said the ability to interact with youths in the community is what keeps him going. A message Carrillo would like to pass on to the next generation of young politicians is to 'know the history of their communities,' and to 'not be beholden to just one particular issue or constituency.' "Do something for the greater good. You represent everybody, not just those who voted for you," he said.
JOHN MORENO – The other half of Calexico's on-air Bulldog Radio broadcasting talent is educator John Moreno. Moreno worked as a youngster at his late father's grocery store in Calexico, which led him toward life-affirming experiences. Prior to his past 28 years calling games for Bulldog Radio, Moreno gives back to his community by emceeing for parades, community events, and local Little League games. By giving back, Moreno said he feels like he is honoring his parents legacy. Being in education in various capacities for 35 years, he hopes that by encouraging Calexico students to participate in community events he hopes they gain a greater appreciation for the city's history, its beauty, and its challenges. "I invite them to take ownership of their community."
KAYDYN BEASLEY – El Centro's Kaydyn Amar'e Beasley is a Desert Garden Elementary School in El Centro who has received recognition for being a top student and school citizen. In the 5th grade, Kaydyn was Associated Student Body (ASB) president and the recipient of the Presidential Award for Education Excellence. Now a sixth grader, Kaydyn is continuing his academic excellence and service to the school and students on the Associated Student Body (ASB) committee. He also enjoys playing his violin. Kaydyn says Martin Luther King Jr. was an amazing human being and an inspiration to him and other Americans. In the future, Kayden wants to become an actor or a teacher. At 11 years old, Beasley is the youngest Stone of Hope Award honoree in the event's 15-year existence.
DANIEL SANTILLAN – Daniel "Danny" Santillan was born in a labor camp in Merced, California, where his family had traveled to pick peaches and figs, later settling in Brawley. He was a co-founder and the first chair of UMAS (The United Mexican American Students) at IVC in 1969. He is proudest of his work with the Imperial Valley Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC) and California Rural Legal Assistance (CRLA) where he helped farmworkers and fighting for justice. Santillan joined the army in 1966 and served in Vietnam in 1958 during the Tet Offensive. A long-time supporter of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers Union, Santillan marched in Tucson, El Paso, Denver, and St. Louis with Chavez, later being joined by the Rev. Jessie Jackson in Chicago, Louis Farrakhan in Boston, Coretta Scott King in Washington, and the Rev. Al Sharpton in New York City. Santillan would like to let the youth know to "Never forget where you come from," "learn Spanish," and, echoing his activist friend, "¡Si Se Puede! (Yes you can!)"
