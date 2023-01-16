Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 62F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.