EL CENTRO – Hope rang through with honorees young and old as the local Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held a luncheon as a precursor to their upcoming annual Stone of Hope Awards, to be held on January 28, at La Resaca Seafood Bar in El Centro.
On Saturday, January 14, the MLK Committee held an informal luncheon, at a sprawling private residence in El Centro, for the future event’s honorees as a way for those being honored to meet each other, said Committee Chairwoman Marlene Thomas.
While the upcoming annual Stone of Hope Awards may be the “preeminent multicultural award in Imperial County,” Thomas said, the Stone of Hope Luncheon was held much more informally, with invitees and honorees alike able to chat it up in a relaxed, home-hearth setting on a day where the overcast weather cooperated – clouds but no rain – for a partially outdoor meal event.
Thomas said the Stone of Hope honoree designation and subsequent awards ceremony “stands for our unsung heroes in our community who seldom, if ever, get noticed for making a difference in our community,” she said, “and they all embrace the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King and his service.”
While not all of the honorees for the 2023 Stone of Home Awards were present at Saturday’s luncheon, many were, including Valley residents Daniel Santillan, Mary Turner, Gregorio Ponce, Lola Shambee, young Kaydyn Beasley, and former Valley residents Mariano Peinado and Sandra Kofford. In addition, the other MLK Stone of Hope honorees for 2023 are Victor Carrillo, John Moreno, Alexandra Hart, and Lennor Johnson, PhD.
The eldest honoree, Brawley resident Lola “Lolita” Shambee, said it was a surprise that she was being honored. At 83, Shambee – a Valley-ite since 1973 who moved here from Chicago’s south side – said “she didn’t know” why she was being honored, but luncheon attendees said it had to do with how much she has accomplished in her storied life.
Shambee joined the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) in 1973 when she first moved to the Valley, she said, and worked in the Imperial County Corrections Department for 24 years before retiring, being promoted to Sergeant in 1993. She was also a member of the Ebonites Club in Brawley, an African American civil group which was a “place to get support, organize Black cultural events, and advocate for civil rights, according to WFAE 90.7’s website, a news source associated with NPR (National Public Radio).
“I didn’t think I deserved it,” Shambee said, who was also a Sunday school teacher for many years. “It means a lot to me though,” she said.
“It means a lot because it reminds me I don’t judge anymore, I forgive,” Shambee said, saying she experienced her fair share of racism but would rather not talk about it.
“For me it’s kind of a big deal because it celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King and what he stood for,” said California State University (CSU) San Bernardino student of El Centro, Mariano Peinado.
Peinado, 22, was chosen for the MLK Committee for being part of a the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF), a program “designed to encourage fellows to enter PhD programs that prepare students for professional careers in the humanities and selected social sciences,” according to mmuf.org. It is a fellowship program that focuses on creating diversity in teaching, hoping to create future professors and the like, Peinado said.
Peinado has been participating in the MMUF since summer 2022 and will continue as a MMUF fellow until his expected graduation from CSU San Bernardino in May 2024, he said. Peinado said he is majoring in ethnic studies with a minor in music, with plans to go to graduate school after CSUSB.
“It helps me remember that (Dr. King) fought for a good cause,” Peinado said. “I’m honored.”
From college student to elementary school student, the youngest MLK Stone of Hope honoree in 2023 is young Kaydyn Beasley of El Centro.
Beasley, 11, was one of the recent recipients of the President’s Award for Educational EXCELLENCE (Gold Seal Certificate) in June 2022, his mother, Julia Beasley, said.
The PAEE “recognizes a student’s academic success in the classroom,” according to ed.gov. “To be eligible, students must meet requirements, including grade point average, or, school-set criteria and choice of state tests or teacher recommendations,” according to the website.
Young Beasley is not only an exceptional student academically student but is also a budding violinist, is involved in his local church, and a “dream” of a child, his mother said.
“He’s always been the stop student,” Julia Beasley said. “He always does his homework in ASES, he hates to get bad grades, always volunteers for things … He makes it so easy,” she said. “I never have to reprimand him for anything really.”
Beasley, a sixth grader at Desert Gardens Elementary School, said he’s “always wanted to get good grades, since Kindergarten.”
Kaydyn Beasley is the youngest Stone of Hope honoree ever, Thomas said in her introductions of the honorees.
“I’m happy,” his mother said of her son’s Stone of Hope honoree selection. “I was in shock but it’s really well deserved.”
“I think it’s very cool,” the 11-year-old said of being selected. “I’m honored.”
Shambee, as the eldest honored in 2023, was also honored, she said.
“I give God all the honor because He is the beginning and the End,” Shambee said.
The MLK Jr. Committee’s annual Stone of Hope Luncheon & Awards Ceremony will be held at the La Resaca Event Center in El Centro on Saturday, January 28, starting at noon. Inquire about tickets at (442) 231-8550.
