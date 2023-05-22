The Imperial Valley LGBTQ+ Center, an advocate for inclusivity and equality, hosted a booth at the Imperial Valley Mall prior to holding a march around the mall with the theme of “Stop the Hate” on Sunday, May 21, in El Centro.
The volunteers’ colorful signs for the 2 p.m. march began at the food court. The march was aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community and promoting unity, supporters said, toting a ‘powerful platform for fostering understanding and acceptance.’
Rosa Diaz, CEO and Founder of the Imperial Valley LGBTQ+ Resource Center, said the purpose of the march was to bring awareness to hate crimes.
“There have been disputes and crimes against people who are different,” she said, emphasizing that the event recognizes all marginalized populations, with hopes to get people to talk about it because it was lacking. “During the COVID epidemic, Asians were being attacked and blamed,” Diaz said.
Diaz said people from the LGBTQ+ community, specifically transgender women, have been attacked, injured, and murdered because of their identity. Diaz said there are many resources available for those who have been victimized.
Several agencies were part of the event, including Imperial County Behavioral Health, Lead Pastor VJ Cruz-Báez from El Centro First Methodist Church, Stop the Hate Program Manager Tuyen Nguyen, and Planned Parenthood. The booth by the LGBTQ+ Center provided COVID-19 tests and information about STIs and anti-tobacco messaging. Diaz says the agencies “bring the different needs of the community together to find the services they’re looking for.”
Diaz said she is grateful for those who have come forward to support the message and campaign.
