50 years ago — For the second consecutive year, a Barbara Worth School, Brawley, eighth grader has won the Imperial County Spelling Bee.
This time it’s a boy, Richard Robinson, who defeated 18 other participants from throughout the county by correctly spelling “allegiance.”
The spelldown was held Saturday morning at Desert Gardens School, El Centro. The runner-up was also a Barbara Worth eighth grader, Dalene Whitlock.
Heather Lewis who won the Barbara Worth spelling bee had bad luck in the county contest. She was eliminated in the first round. Also entered from Barbara Worth was Victoria Ligon.
A total of 19 eighth graders from schools in the Valley participated in the county spell off. Each school was entitled to enter four but some had less. Schools participating were Barbara Worth, Frank Wright of Imperial, Fremont of Calipatria, Magnolia Union, Meadows Union, McCabe, Seeley, Westmorland Grammar and Westside schools.
Richard received a trophy from the Imperial County Teachers Association. He will represent the Valley in the statewide contest April 24 in Sacramento. If he is unable to go, Dalene will represent the Valley.
40 years ago — What could go into Brawley police annals as a Friday night without heinous crime proved costly to a large number of residents.
By 8:30 a.m. today reports were received that 22 tires had been slashed and four store-front windows broken during the night.
“We don’t know if the incidents are connected,” Police Sgt. Wayne Johnson said. “However, we began receiving reports about the same time – 2 to 3 a.m.”
All of the reported tire slashing occurred in the north side of town, but seemingly at random, from the 200 block of A Street to the 600 block of north Seventh Street.
At 2:54 a.m. windows at the Brawley Food Market, Lee Flowers, and Burris and Smart, all in the 100 block of Main Street were reported broken. The back office at Brawley Union High School also was broken into during the night. The door was pried open but nothing was missing.
30 years ago — Fresh out of high school in 1968, Sandi Harris spent the summer working with test pilots in the space shuttle’s earlier days. Now, nearly 22 years later, she is using shuttle-borne tomato seeds to teach science to continuation high school students.
“These kids don’t have much chance to do science projects,” said Harris, who has worked at Midway Continuation High School for nine years and in Calipatria Unified School District for 14 ½ years.
Homer Stiff, Midway’s principal and a classroom teacher, agreed. “We’re trying to find things that would spark their interest and be scientific,” he said. “Usually they’re only interested in socializing,” he said, chiding some of the boys, “But most of them got excited over this.” Harris said “We thought it would be something to do for the students to see if the seeds did mutate.”
With somewhat subdued enthusiasm, the students on Wednesday planted rows of seeds stored in space for six years, and control seeds that had been housed on Earth for the same period.
“I don’t think anything will grow. The radiation killed the seeds,” said Paul King. But he agreed to eat one of the space tomatoes if it should grow. “We’ll see if they’ll be different,” said freshman Anthony Hill, who dug up Bermuda grass and helped prepare the garden.
“There’s gonna be some big tomatoes. One of the kind (where) you put only one slice on a hamburger,” said Sean “Zeus” Elkin, a sophomore. “They’ll grow. … We’ll play heavy metal music to make ’em grow better.”
Classmate Joe Salazar added, “They’ll be taken care of.”
The seeds were among several varieties of seeds that were carried into space by the space shuttle in 1984, and Harris asked that some of the tomato seeds be sent to Midway when they returned to Earth. The seeds were originally scheduled to be left inside the Long Duration Exposure Facility orbiting around the Earth for about 18 months. But the Challenger’s explosion in 1986 delayed the space program. So along with other teachers across the United States, Harris waited nearly six years for the seeds. This week she helped students plant the seeds outside their classroom.
20 years ago — It sometimes takes a friendly neighbor to make a difference in someone’s life, and Las Vecinas, the auxiliary of Valley Orthopaedic Clinic in Calexico, is just that.
Las Vecinas, or “the Neighbors” in English, is 25 women who dedicate several days each month to help families around the Imperial Valley and Mexico by raising money for the clinic. Las Vecinas was recognized recently for its efforts on “Make A Difference Day” and will be included in Friday’s edition of USA Weekend magazine distributed with this newspaper.
“Make A Difference Day,” created nine years ago by USA Weekend and the Points of Light Foundation, is in October each year. More that 2 million people around the world stage different charity events and report about their projects to the magazine.
Each year the magazine recognizes some projects by issuing awards to participants. Ten projects are given a national award. There are 104 state awards, 10 “encore” awards and 502 newspaper awards.
At least one entrant is given a newspaper award for each newspaper that carries USA Weekend. Las Vecinas was chosen this year for the Imperial Valley Press.
For 34 years, Las Vecinas has helped Valley Orthopaedic, a clinic offering free services to crippled and disfigured children. Last year for “Make A Difference Day,” the group decided to stage a rummage and bake sale to raise money for the clinic. Community members also brought piles of clothing to the clinic to be distributed to families in need. For $1 per bag, people could collect as many clothes as possible to fill the bag. Some 320 people bought a bag that day and $120 was collected from the bake sale and bicycle raffle.
