50 years ago — CALEXICO — Dr. Francisco Bravo said Sunday he and his fellow members of the state Department of Agriculture board of directors feel there are too many dangerous unknowns in farm pesticide use to permit the program to continue without a complete re-evaluation.
Bravo said he felt one of the end results of the re-evaluation would be to force producers of pesticides to assume responsibility for their efficiency.
He noted that at present, producers of pesticides generally put a disclaimer on the label that says they are not responsible for the efficiency of the chemical compound.
“The farmer pays for a pesticide, applies it, sometimes repeatedly, and when it proves ineffective, he has no recourse,” Bravo asserted.
Bravo, who owns some 2,500 acres of land immediately east of Calexico, feels very strongly that pesticides are dangerous, so strongly that this year he planted 120 acres to cotton and contracted with a commercial firm to seek to control insect pests through biological control.
This means that enemy insects would be introduced into the cotton that would eat or destroy pink bollworm.
The effort was a failure, said Bravo, and subsequent spraying came too late to a chief control. He added that the climate this year provided an unusual buildup of pests in the Imperial Valley, but said that while he probably will only get about a half bale per acre, the subsidy payment will take his operation out of the red. Average for cotton production this year in the Valley is slightly in excess of two bales per acre.
40 years ago — The Salvation Army is seeking a new site to house the rovers, indigents and transient down-and-outers in El Centro and Wednesday it asked the City Council to donate part of the city’s park land to it.
Salvation Army Capt. Ed World was told he must first obtain permission from the city’s Planning Commission, but the request opened up a lengthy discussion on both the future of the Adams Avenue Park and the Salvation Army in El Centro.
If the Salvation Army is not able to move out of its present site on 771 Park Ave. soon, said World, the organization “is going to pull the lodge out of El Centro” because its national headquarters has threatened to stop funding to maintain the present dilapidated building. “Headquarters is on my back about this all the time,” World said.
World will approach the Planning Commission soon to ask the city to donate a small parcel of park land bordered by Adams and Park avenues, Fourth Street and the railroad tracks. The land is across Fourth Street from the major park. The Salvation Army would build a lodge, store and warehouse if it can obtain the site, he said.
World said the “odd piece of property” is “not being used by people except for a few drunks.”
Councilman Henry Alarcon said the rougher elements, perhaps attracted to the area by the nearby Salvation Army hotel, who utilize the Adams Avenue Park to satisfy various seamy vices were his concern.
Adams Avenue and Fourth Street are two major streets constituting El Centro’s “tourist loop” from Interstate 8 and Alarcon said the park is an area “we’d like to see at its best, to showcase El Centro.”
30 years ago — WESTMORLAND — Trash has become a burning issue for this city’s residents and its commercial district, as the City Council puts a halt to refuse fires and the county Health Department cracks down on garbage disposal by businesses.
The council on Wednesday banned trash burning as of Jan. 6, which could overburden an already beleaguered municipal trash collection service.
According to city officials and some business owners, the city’s refuse-hauling truck has often broken down, and the ban on burning will mean garbage will have to be picked up more often; in addition, city residents have become accustomed to burning their trash.
“(The ban) might upset some people,” said City Clerk Sally Traylor this morning, adding that “there is going to be an adjustment period that everyone is going to have to go through.”
The council already has appointed a committee to study the restructuring of trash collection rates for the business district and may look into alternatives for residential trash pickup including buying a new truck or hiring a private contractor.
