Students report from home

Since the COVID-19 stay-at-home order began, Imperial Valley Press has invited local students to share their experiences studying at home. We will publish these reports for the duration of the state’s stay-at-home order and as long as we have participants.
We’ve asked that the submissions be limited to 200 words or fewer and include the student’s name, age, school and a photo, if possible.
Students may submit more than one article as the days pass. In other words, we’d like you to keep in touch.
Submissions should be sent to tbodus@ivpressonline.com. Responses may be edited for clarity and space.
Abigail Boquist, 11, Ben Hulse Elementary
It is tough to have to study and do school assignments from home. It is not always easy for my parents to understand how help me complete some of my assignments.
At least we have technology, so I can do assignments on Think Central or Google Classroom. My class even tried a Zoom session! My teacher has been messaging the parents to tell them what the assignments are for the day.
I really miss hanging out with my friends and cousins, but I know that staying at home as much as possible helps my family and the community stay healthy. I can’t even go to my grandma’s house because I don’t want to get her sick. I have a new cousin that I won’t be able to see for a while.
Being a softball player, I really miss the game, teammates, coaches, and all the people who support us. Even though it has been hard with the schools closing, it is the best way to keep the community, family, and friends safe and healthy.
Sydnie Fuentes, 12, Sunflower Elementary
Hello, my name is Sydnie Fuentes. I am 12 years old, and I go to Sunflower Elementary.
My thoughts on staying at home due to COVID-19 vary between being tense and feeling neutral at the same time. My reason for being tense is because my parents don’t have the opportunity to stop working and stay home, which means they have a higher probability of being exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, I also have a reason for feeling neutral about the situation. Yes, it’s not as exciting as being with my friends, but I get to focus my time on learning new hobbies. I mean we get to learn in our pajamas and sleep in but we can’t go outside that much or have social interactions.
On our first day of virtual learning I was excited. My experience in virtual learning also falls under feeling neutral. The days passed and turned into weeks. I began to miss everyone in my class and family. I’m happy I am still learning but sad because I don’t know if this will be the new normal. Either way, it’s out of my hands, and I just take it day by day.
