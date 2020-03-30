Students report from home

Since the COVID-19 stay-at-home order began, Imperial Valley Press has invited local students to share their experiences studying at home. We will publish these reports for the duration of the state’s stay-at-home order and as long as we have participants.
We’ve asked that the submissions be limited to 200 words or fewer and include the student’s name, age, school and a photo, if possible.
Students may submit more than one article as the days pass. In other words, we’d like you to keep in touch.
Submissions should be sent to tbodus@ivpressonline.com. Responses may be edited for clarity and space.
My experience with studying at home has had a mix of emotions. As a senior, it’s frustrating and disappointing not to know what’s coming next and how my graduation will be affected.
I don’t have to be at school by 7:10 anymore for band, so it was kind of weird at first being able to wake up when I wanted to and do my work whenever I wanted to start. All of my teachers have been very supportive, but it’s still really difficult, especially in my two AP classes, to continue on and learn the material.
I know my AP teachers are doing the best they can in these unique circumstances, but it really is up to me to learn the material enough to hopefully pass the AP tests.
It sucks that a majority of my spring events aren’t going as planned. I was supposed to go to Chicago for a band trip; a lot of FFA events have been canceled or postponed, and I can’t visit the university I plan on going to next year.
This is not what I envisioned for my senior year, but I definitely won’t forget this year.
—Kailah Alvarez, 17
Southwest High School
My experience studying at home is intersecting and unique.
I miss my friends from school and my teachers and her rules. However, I am at home with my family and learning a different way to study.
Actually, I am enjoying being at home because I know that home is the safest place to be in these days.
—Dara Lopez, 11
Rockwood Elementary School
I like home schooling, but I miss my friends and teachers. I’m lucky to be able to connect with them on Google Classroom.
The schoolwork is long and hard, but when I’m done I’m able to play with my neighbors who also go to Sacred Heart School.
What I like most about home schooling is that I can start whenever I want. P.E. is what I miss most. We play a lot of fun games.
I also miss being an altar server for school mass on Fridays. I can’t wait to go back!
—Gigi Elizabeth Castro, 9
Brawley Sacred Heart School
Hello, my name is John Moreno Jr. I am a senior and psychology major, at SDSU-Imperial Valley.
The shelter-at-home request by the governor has had quite an effect on me, both academically and personally. Academically, there is the loss of the face-to-face classes, which is more profound at our campus due to our normal experience of close contact with the professors.
In addition, I am missing out on opportunities to meet and study with my fellow classmates. This is quite significant to me, as study groups have been a part of my routine the entire time here at SDSU-IV.
Also, as a senior, I was looking forward to our commencement ceremony, which thankfully has not been canceled, but has been postponed until December.
Lastly, I was to receive an academic award this April at the annual awards banquet, which has been cancelled. I will still receive my award, but the opportunity to celebrate with family, faculty and the other recipients will be missed.
All is not lost, however, as our classes continue in a virtual format. This has caused everyone to make adjustments, but I will say that the faculty and administration has done well. Thanks.
—John Moreno Jr., 62
San Diego State University-Imperial Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.