IMPERIAL COUNTY – Fourteen local school music ensembles from 11 schools in the Imperial Valley came together to perform and be adjudicated during the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association (SCS BOA) held its Orchestra District Festival on Friday, March 17, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School in El Centro.
This long-standing scholastic tradition is open to all local junior high and high schools who have instrumental bands or orchestras. Of the 14 schools invited, 11 participated, some of which had various ensembles perform. The bands perform in front of judges, determining rank of performance and offering tips for improvement. According to their website, the SCS BOA is the largest professional organization serving music teachers in 11 southern counties of California, serving over 1,000 schools in the Southern California region, affecting over 100,000 students in instrumental music.
Patrick Yanni, band director for Southwest High School, said the student ensembles performing in the SCS BOA Festival gives an opportunity for students to perform, develop camaraderie with other scholastic musicians, and showcase their musical talents.
The history of SCS BOA began October 9, 1937, when a group of 15 school band directors met in Los Angeles to discuss problems common to their profession. They shared a feeling that important issues confronting the public music teachers throughout Southern California were not being adequately addressed. As a result of this meeting, the SCS BOA was formed.
As major issues concerning instrumental music in schools developed, the organization began to undertake a more formal program of activities designed to benefit the school music director and their students. Clinics, workshops, festivals, uniform adjudication procedures, music lists and other activities were established to meet this goal, according to their website.
“Judges have a copy of the music to follow along as the band plays," Yanni said of the festival adjudication. "They’re able to tell you what you do well, what you don’t do so well, how you can improve, and give you a rating based on how well you perform.”
Ratings are not required, Yanni emphasized, as some schools attend just to receive constructive criticism.
Ratings range from superior, excellent, good, fair, and poor.
In addition to performing rehearsed musical pieces, the band will also sight read written music in front of another judge, which “really tests your musical literacy,” Yanni said.
Yanni explained in "sight reading" the group's director and the band receive a piece of music they haven’t seen before. The director then has four minutes to instruct students on tricky notes and rhythms before jumping into playing. This doesn’t affect the overall rating, but serves as a guide to determine overall skill.
During COVID-19, the performing arts were hit very hard, said Yanni. With empty schools, music ensembles were almost impossible to have. Once reopened, COVID-19 restrictions forced the band to practice outside and disallowed audiences.
“We’re still seeing the effects of this," he said. "Many of the students didn’t get a chance to sign up for band or orchestra … so we are dealing with lower numbers."
Even with lower numbers of student-musicians, 7 of the 11 local music ensembles received some form of "superior" rating. None of the groups received a "poor" rating, according to the final results.
The Southwest High School Wind Ensemble and the Southwest High School Concert Band were the only groups to receive "unanimous superiors," meaning all of the SCS BOA judges who were on their respective adjudication panels scored both groups as "superior."
Of the 11, only one group participated for judge commentary only but no scores.
“Showcasing the performing arts is going to be key to building all of our programs back up to pre-pandemic numbers,” Yanni said.
