IMPERIAL COUNTY – One is too many when it comes to suicide cases.
To prevent and zero the cases of suicide in Imperial County, Imperial County Behavioral Health and Imperial Valley College work on suicide prevention trainings, student clubs and events to bring awareness to improve the mental health in the community.
The urge for these agencies to speak up on suicide prevention and mental health is not only because September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there was an increase of approximately 2.6% in suicide deaths further increased in 2022, rising from 48,183 deaths in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022.
According to Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, suicide is the third leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-olds in the U.S. This means, more teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined.
“If you lose a single young person, it reverberates throughout the entire community,” said Scott Dudley, a manager at Imperial County Behavioral Health Services. “Because all of their potential is lost. All of their future is lost.”
Dudley pointed out that young people, from 12 to 24 years old experience higher rates of thoughts of suicide than other populations. He also said that social media, stressors of growing up, relationships and substance abuse are some of the factors that contribute to this data.
“Suicide ultimately is the concept of unbearable loss and or unbearable pain,” Dudley said. “Any person who experiences those two things is at risk for having thoughts of suicide.”
People with substance use disorders offer a spectrum of treatment — they have medication treatment for certain types of substances — and also group counseling and individual counseling.
Even though youth suicide is a priority in the community, 'we also need to bring attention to the suicide deaths of people in 45 to 60 years old,' Dudley said.
“The highest rate of suicide deaths in Imperial County ... the highest rate is people ages of 45 to 60, late middle age, middle-aged adults,” he said.
Losing relationships, partners and parents dying, children moving away, being laid off from their jobs or facing economic problems are some aspects that explain the data, Dudley said.
“We're trying to prevent (suicide) by educating our community and by putting the information out into our community ... to make everybody aware that all of us go through unbearable loss and pain,” Dudley said. "(We count on our community) to be able to have the conversations necessary to know the signs that we're giving off, to have the conversations necessary and provide the necessary support and resources to get people through those periods of unbearable loss and pain.”
There are many resources available through ICBHS and Imperial Valley College (IVC) to help people struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts, local mental health advocates said.
IVC has a mental health program with licensed mental health therapists and professionals every semester. The college invites guest speakers collaborating with other agencies including Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, but they also focus on the students being active and taking the position of leadership as volunteers who can relate to the conversations as people who dealt with suicidal thoughts or plans in the past, and how they recovered and successfully receive treatment from the community or from IVC.
“Regardless of being on the specific month or honoring the month for prevention, we handle a special event for suicide awareness and prevention by semester where we call our partnership with at least 10 to 15 agencies of the community,” Lupita Castro, IVC Director of Student Health Services and Chair of the college's Behavioral Care Team (BCT), said. “All of them come to IVC with resources, education, information about other types of services they do for suicide prevention or supporting families who experience a loss of someone by suicide.”
The wellness table is held every Wednesday by a representative from our IVC Student Health Center, disseminating information and educational resources to promote more mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
“Here (mental health is) a big priority every day,” Castro said. “We have students. We welcome them. It's really a key to success for academic progress for students to achieve their goals, and that's why every week we sponsor a wellness table.”
Further, Active Minds, a National Association, takes place as a club in IVC. They normally have a table which has additional mental health educational resources with brochures with facts, tips and ideas to do self-care, practice wellness, and maintain different ways of taking care of themselves. Castro is the current advisor of the program.
“This is a way of advocating and creating more awareness,” Castro said. “(We) are also breaking barriers, decreasing the stigma, and promoting advocacy.”
The students who participate in this club do not necessarily suffer from a mental illness or know someone who suffers from a mental illness, but students who want to become advocates and believe that mental health is necessary for their academic success and want to become a voice for the ones who don't have someone who supports their illness are welcome to participate on the club, its advisor said.
Beyond IVC resources, ICBHS offers ongoing monthly evidence-based training open to the public from any adults 17 years old or older for free, designed to limit and provide suicide helpers in the community. Besides these trainings, they were also out in the community during back-to-school nights and conducting presentations throughout the month of September.
The training, which is applied over the course of 20 years, is applied to Suicide Intervention Skills Training, and is open monthly for free registration online. The ICBHS has trained over 2,000 of their staff and other agencies, law enforcement, firefighters, public health and the general public.
“(We train) people who are able to spot the signs of suicide to recognize those to talk to a person and ask them the hard question: 'Are you thinking about killing yourself?',” Dudley said. “Then if the answer is yes, they talk to them to get their story, to find their strengths, to find opportunities and resources. Then, help keep that person safe as they build their own recovery support plan.”
The training has had good results in improving suicide prevention. There was a research paper posted on Livingworks, which is the company that provides ICBHS with the applied suicide intervention skills training materials, indicating that each trained person that ICBHS has put out in the community lowers the likelihood of somebody in the community dying via suicide.
“Now it's an evidence-based prevention strategy that behavioral health has kept again for over 20 years, and we continue today,” Dudley said.
Dudley also added that they have other types of resources available. ICBHS is teaming with law enforcement on mental health response 911 calls. They also have a new program called "Casa Serena" where people in distress can just come in to get support, where they'll also get a quiet place to just relax.
“We recognize that there is some heightened risk amongst the mental health population in terms of suicide,” Dudley said.
ICBHS includes suicide risk assessment in almost all of their clinical practices, being designed to get people to their recovery where thoughts of suicide are no longer something that may be coming up or problematic.
“We really want zero suicides in our community and in our county,” Dudley said. “We work for that.”
A 24-hour suicide crisis hotline is available by phone. Seek help against suicide at 1-800-273-8255.
