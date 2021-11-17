Supervisor Castillo reveals he has COVID

EL CENTRO – Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo stunned his colleagues and the public at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting when, while appearing by video link, he announced he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Castillo, 73, said he was tested Friday after experiencing symptoms. However, he said the county Public Health Department informed him he could have been contagious since Nov. 10 and that is cause for concern.
“I attended three events (after that) and shook lots of hands. We should put out a press release. If people (who came in contact with him) are feeling symptoms, they should get tested,” he said.
Castillo added he has received Regeneron and is “doing great.”
He said he is quarantining and will “see the public the first week of December.”
One of the events Castillo attended was the Friday dedication of a bridge in Holtville named after U.S. Marine Corp Cpl. Erik Silva, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2003. After that event he met some business people in Heber, went home and started feeling chest congestion and the beginnings of a fever, he said.
“I was really feeling terrible. I thought it was the flu,” Castillo said.
At the urging of his family he said he went to the El Centro clinic of physician Tien Vo about 4:30 p.m., who personally came out to his vehicle and took a nasal swab. After he went home, about an hour later the clinic called and confirmed he was positive for COVID.
Castillo said he went to the El Centro Regional Medical Center emergency department about 6 p.m. where he was given Regeneron intravenously and discharged about 11 p.m.
“The Regeneron was very effective. I woke up (Saturday) feeling much better. When I first heard I was positive I was ‘Oh, no.’ I expected the worst. Thanks to that miracle drug I feel OK,” Castillo said.
Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody, man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.
Noting he received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine last spring, he said, “I think the light case of COVID is due to the double dose of the vaccine. I recommend people get the vaccine.”
The bad news Saturday was that his wife, Gloria, also tested positive.
“We’re both stuck here,” he laughed, and noted she also received the Regeneron treatment at ECRMC and is doing well.
Castillo said he received a follow-up call from a Public Health nurse and that was when he learned he might have been contagious since Nov. 10. He said he attended an indigent burial in Holtville that day and also checked in on the set up of the mobile Vietnam Memorial at Bucklin Park. He said he is concerned about those with whom he had contact.
Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.
