EL CENTRO — Economic development and job growth top Imperial County Supervisors’ wish lists for 2020.
Supervisor Ray Castillo wants to see all government agencies come together for more economic development in any form.
He said if the agencies, including the Imperial Irrigation District and local cities, work together, they will be able to bring the county’s unemployment rate of 20.6 percent down closer to the state level of 3.9 percent.
“We need to bring it down,” Castillo said. “We need to reduce the unemployment rate.”
He is confident this can be accomplished, and pointed to a potential inland port project in the northern part of the county that could create 20,000 to 30,000 jobs.
“It will take all of us to make this happen,” he said. “I know 2020 will be a good year.”
One big undertaking in which the county will be in involved is the U.S. Census, which, he said, is huge to receive federal funds for health and welfare.
“It’s going to be essential that we have a good and accurate count,” he said.
Incoming Board Chairman Luis Plancarte said his hopes for 2020 include seeing improved quality of life for residents and staff as well as more economic development.
He said one way to improve quality of life is to continue to resolve the conditions that result in health problems.
“I really would like to see some of the state and federal agencies do what they are supposed to do for transportation, the Salton Sea and the New River,” Plancarte said. “We just want to improve life out here in the desert.”
District 3 Supervisor Mike Kelley said that for 2020 he wants to preserve the county services that are in place to the staff and public.
“I want to have a balanced budget and take care of the county employees,” he said.
Like other supervisors, he remains concerned with the conditions at the Salton Sea and New River, saying the county needs to continue its fight.
For economic growth, he said the county needs to look for renewable energy projects.
“We need to be open to everyone and be transparent to all agencies that work with us,” he said.
Kelley also want the county to continue its efforts with industrial hemp to make it a profitable commodity in the county by cultivating and processing the crop locally.
“We believe that it will be a shot in the arm for the county,” he said.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said that when discussing economic development, the county for 2020 needs to start looking at macro levels and micro levels.
“We need to fix our budget to make the county more prosperous as a whole,” he said. “We do need better industry.”
He said too often college kids who graduate can’t come back to the Valley to be successful and give back to the community because the job market here won’t support them.
He believes this can be changed.
“It will not happen overnight, but we have to plant the seeds,” he said. “We need to create jobs for the next generation.”
District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said for 2020 he wants for the county to increase revenue and control costs to put it in a better financial situation.
Kelley also said he wants the county grow revenue to encourage and entice larger manufacturing industries to move into the Valley, while to continue to build on the economic niches that have been successful.
“We don’t have a manufacturing portfolio,” he said.
