EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Board of Supervisors donate $2001 to the Imperial Valley 2023 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb as the Stair Climb Committee announces this year’s Stair Climb proceeds will remain in Imperial County.
The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way for the community to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, according to the committee’s background information, where each participant climbs or walks the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center while carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero to symbolically complete their climb.
The request for support was by committee member Matt Garcia on Tuesday, July 25, while also announcing that the IV 9/11 Stair Climb Committee is now an independent nonprofit organization with members who represent the firefighting and law enforcement communities as well as other stake holders within the Imperial Valley.
“We broke away from the national 9/11 Stair Climb events and formed our own nonprofit. This means that all our proceeds are able to help our local agencies here in Imperial Valley,” Garcia said.
The vision of the IV 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, according to their background paperwork, is to continue their partnership with the community in observance of an annual memorial event during the weekend of September 11, and pay respect to the 343 fire fighters, 60 law enforcement personnel and the 10 emergency medical personnel who selflessly gave their lives during the terrorist attacks in 2001.
This year the event will be held on Saturday, September 9, at 8 p.m. There is a registration fee for the event until September 8, from which the fee will climb. For more information or to register, contact Tiffinie Macias at (760) 489-71153 or visit www.iv911.org online.
Garcia said that the committee is still looking for sponsors, and the opportunities come in four different levels, with each receiving different degrees of recognition advertisement, event memorabilia and sponsorship dinner invitations: $343, $413, $911, and $2001.
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors choose to sponsor the $2001 position, split between all of the supervisors.
“So that will be $400.25 a piece? … It’s ok, I’ll cover the dollar,” joked District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley.
