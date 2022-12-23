EL CENTRO – The third annual Sure Helpline Crisis Center Drive-thru Toy Drive was such a success the line of cars went down an alley, around a block, and backed up traffic in downtown El Centro the morning of Thursday, December 22.
The Sure Helpline Toy Drive helped over 250 families by providing more than 600 children with presents for Christmas. Joining the Sure Helpline staff were a slew of volunteers, including the Dragon Bikers Motorcycle Club of Imperial Valley and jolly Imperial resident Bob Diaz dressed as Santa Claus.
“This event has gotten so successful, I think next year we are going to have to find a new venue,” said Margaret Sauza, Executive Director of Sure Helpline Crisis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.