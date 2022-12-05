Suspect killed during domestic disturbance in Seeley

SEELEY — Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) deputies shot and killed an unnamed suspect after the suspect assaulted the deputies during a domestic disturbance in Seeley.
On Monday, December 5 at approximately 1:00 p.m., ICSO deputies from the El Centro Station responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Holt Avenue in Seeley in reference to a male subject that pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot the unnamed reporting party, according to an ICSO press release.
Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 1:13 p.m., when they observed a male subject run into the back of the house, where a skirmish between the suspect and deputies left the suspect dead and two office injured, according to the release.
“There were three officers involved, and two sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez said in an interview.
According to both the press released and Benavidez, deputies made contact with the male subject at the back of the residence and notified the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center that the subject was actively resisting.
The press release then said that deputies deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue and detain the subject, but the taser failed to stop the subject and he continued to resist.
The subject then committed felony assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer by striking a deputy on the head with a blunt object, per the press release, at which time an officer involved shooting occurred and the subject was struck with gunfire.
“There was a lot of junk back (in the back yard), and the suspect utilized that as an opportunity to get a weapon,” Benavidez said.
Deputies performed life saving measures until relieved by the Imperial County Fire Department, but the Imperial County Fire Department pronounced the subject deceased on scene at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to the release.
The two deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, and no other members of the community were injured during this incident, per the release.
"This information is based on the preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses and review evidence," per the release.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit, along with Officer Involved Shooting Team, Scientific Investigations Unit, and the Coroner’s Unit with the assistance of the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (442) 265-2105.
