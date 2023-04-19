Suspects wanted in Texas for murder apprehended

CALEXICO – On Saturday, April 15 at approximately 8 p.m., a deputy from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office responded to the United States Border Patrol Station in Calexico to meet with agents regarding a K-9 alert on a vehicle during a checkpoint operation on Interstate 8 near Calexico.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of three firearms, one of which was confirmed as stolen. A records check of the driver, identified as Christopher Trevor Torres, revealed that Torres was a convicted felon, according to the release. The passenger, who was the only other occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Victoria Vargas. Per the release, Vargas was released with the vehicle as at the time, a records check of Vargas determined that she had no wants or warrants.
Vargas was later arrested by California Highway Patrol officers for allegedly driving under the influence in the Winterhaven area and she was subsequently booked into the Imperial County Jail, per the release. The vehicle was stored pursuant to Vargas’ arrest.
Vargas was set to be released from custody on Sunday, April 16, at about 6:30 p.m. when the ICSO received warrants for both Vargas and Torres out of Texas for the murder, according to the release.
Vargas was arrested by the ICSO for the confirmed warrant. Torres, who was already in custody for the weapons violations, was also served with the confirmed warrants, the release reads.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Division for the release of evidence and successful extradition, the release reads.
“We want to thank the United States Border Patrol and the California Highway Patrol for their collaboration and efforts in this case,” the ICSO release reads.
