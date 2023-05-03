BRAWLEY – Tasty tacos will once again be filling the judge’s ballots and mouths of local patrons who partake in the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley’s 4th annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival this Friday, May 5, at Plaza Park in Brawley.
The 4th annual event will combine local’s love of tacos, beer, live music, vendors and other surprises for a festive event to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, said Brawley Chamber CEO Ramiro Urias.
Urias said 15 taco “competitors” will be making their best forms of tacos – including carne asada, chicken, caritas, shrimp, or fish tacos – along with their best salsa presentations for a team of five judges and the hungry public. Urias said eight competitors are returning from the 2022 Taco Fest, with new teams filling out the remainder of the fifteen.
“Initially this event was a Taco Showdown that started in 2017, with a wrestling event and a taco competition, usually toward the end of April … 2022 was the first year we did it without the wrestling component,” Urias said.
Urias said as the chamber planned for 2022 they noticed the best time on their calendar to have an event ended up being near Cinco de Mayo, so in 2022 they re-branded from the “Taco Showdown” to the current “Imperial Valley Taco Festival” for Cinco de Mayo.
“Even though last year was the third annual it was the first ‘Cinco de Mayo Taco Festival’ for us, Urias said. “It was the first year we changed it to the Imperial Valley Taco Festival (because) we wanted not just Brawley but the whole Imperial Valley community to identify with this event.”
“Contestants are allowed to sell their own food at the prices they set,” he said. “It’s good for the local economy; all these local food vendors and small businesses are able to showcase what they’re selling but also, in many cases, attract people to their restaurant, and hopefully gain future business.”
Urias said in addition to the 15 Taco Fest teams, 42 regular vendors will be on hand selling their merchandise, food other than tacos, or manning their informational booths.
Urias said between 3,500 to 4,000 people attended the event last year, and he hopes that the event continuing to be free of any admission charge will continue to attract more people, as will Cinco de Mayo falling on a Friday in 2023.
In addition to the taco main event, Urias said two performance stages will be setup for live music such as a versatile group laying cumbias and other music in Spanish as well as two Norteño groups, including “Conjunto Corona” from Brawley.
There will be a hula-hoop station for kids as well as arts and crafts, and during the bands’ break times, dogs will grace the stage in a Dog Beauty Pageant, where contestants are asked to bring 50-pound bags of dog food which will be donated to the Humane Society of Imperial County.
While the food and vendors’ items will be available for purchase by patrons, Urias said “that’s something we’re really proud of, that people can come and enjoy the event free of charge.”
“It’s going to be a great family night to come out, listen to music, eat and drink, and after that we have an official Cinco de Mayo after party at Inferno,” he said. “We want to bring all the people to the Plaza but that we also help the local businesses get an influx of people to visit them after the event.”
“We’re just trying to do something of the community that they can enjoy (so) I’d like to invite all of the Imperial Valley community to come out,” Urias said. “Come out and have a good time.”
The 4th annual Imperial Valley Taco Festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Main Street and Plaza Park in Brawley. For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley at (760) 344-3160 during regular business hours.
