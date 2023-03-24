IMPERIAL VALLEY – The horrors of the Vietnam War and coming back to a country that doesn’t hail you as a war hero. Fighting with the allies in WWII guarding German prisoners of war in Italy … meeting an Italian woman as a Japanese-American and coming back to the Imperial Valley to try and start a life in the face of abject prejudice and difficulties.
These are not only some of the themes in two Valley-tied authors – the Hon. Judge Poli Flores Jr. and Ted Shigematsu, of Calexico and El Centro, respectively – but their works of fiction are both based on true stories of their family members, who had roots in Imperial County.
In Flores’ fictional work, “In the Shadow of the Sun,” the former University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) English literature major-turned-law student-turned Imperial County Superior Court Judge writes about his fictional characters – narrator “Sammy Mendoza” talks about his brother “Curtis” and after the young man returns from two tours of duty in Vietnam and his struggles with suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“Their family’s once ideal life in the 1960s California soon spirals into a nightmare when Curt is accused of the murder of one of the town’s wealthy scions,” the synopsis of his book reads.
“While the well-to-do members of the community utilize a corrupt sheriff to keep a trust set up by the wealthy family secret and inaccessible, Sammy’s family works with a radical lawyer to prepare an insanity defense for Curt based on his PTSD,” it reads.
Radical, the Hon. Judge Flores said, because “at the time that type of defense would have been new to law.”
“PTSD was not recognized as an ailment until the ‘70’s; not recognized by the courts as a defense as insanity until the mid-‘70’s,” Flores said. “They called it ‘battle fatigue’ but it’s been around since the Phoenician Wars, even the Red Badge of Courage suffered PTSD.”
“Because (the story is set in) the ‘60’s, the lawyers are fashioning a novel defense, trying to recognize that’s going on with him, and that he came back from Vietnam with some mental issues,” he said.
The character of “Sammy Mendoza,” Flores said, is based on his real life cousin, the now departed Goyo Flores, also of Calexico.
“My cousin has passed, Agent Orange got to him and his kidneys shutdown about 10 years ago,” Flores said. “The story is about him as a typical kid – and I hope a lot of vets here can relate to him; they go to war, come back, and they change.”
“I turned 18 in ’73 so I never had to worry about being drafted, but for those that graduated between ’65 and ’71, a lot of them went (to the Vietnam War),” Flores said. “They had no choice.”
“If you compare Vietnam vets to WWII vets, they both saw combat, but the Vietnam vets suffered more when they came back because they were celebrated, granted parades, and the like,” Flores said.
Just as important as highlighting the plight of Vietnam veterans and a country that didn’t praise them as much as other war veterans, Flores said he also hopes that those who grew up in or around the 1960’s era in the Imperial Valley can relate to the setting and highlights of growing up in a simpler time.
“The narrator is a typical kid – crushes on girls, talks about the music like the Rolling Stones versus the Beatles … it gives you sort of a flavor, at least in our part of the world, what it was like growing up in a small town,” Flores said.
In addition to the story narrated by little brother, Flores said there is a parallel story within the story about “a wealth farmer named Jim Allen who is the only surviving member of his family and he’s the sole beneficiary of a gigantic trust; he owns most of the water rights and farmland (in the story).”
“In the first trust the dad allocated a lot of monies to the other pioneer families, so Jim Jr. wants to tear that up and draft up a new trust that will go to charity … so there’s competing interests there,” Flores said.
Flores’ book, “In the Shadow of the Sun,” has been available on Amazon.com and Kindle since Friday, March 10.
For current San Diego resident, former Calexico High School English teacher and philosophy professor Ted Shigematsu, his book, “The Cracks in the Life of Mike Anami” is also personal, as the two main characters are “loosely based” on his parents, Luisa Alocci of Tuscany, Italy and Minoru Shigematsu of El Centro, California.
When Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor “upends the life of Japanese American university student Mike Anami, he and his family are forced to report to the Poston (Japanese internment) prison camp [then located in Yuma, Arizona],” according to the book’s synopsis. “The story weaves together different narrative strands and philosophical contemplations about life, literature, history and purpose,” it reads.
The main protagonist, “Mike Anami,” joins the U.S. Army during WWII “as a member of the 442nd Regiment he experiences combat in France and Italy,” where he meets and falls in love with “Ornella D’Amato” in the town of Livorno, Italy in 1946.
While Anami and D’Amato are fictional characters, the meeting in Livorno in 1946 actually did happen between Shigematsu’s parents, as a real photo of the then-new couple graces the cover of “The Cracks in the Life of Mike Anami.”
“Most of the story is not set in El Centro but that’s where the main character comes from, he went to school there,” Shigematsu said, as his real life father lived in El Centro until 1942, then again from 1963 to 1990, where he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for a quarter of a decade, the author said.
“My father guarded German prisoners of war, and it’s there in that Italian city in Tuscany where he met that Italian women who became my mother,” Shigematsu said.
“(Mike Anami) decides to go back to Italy and bring this woman he fell in love with back to the California and finish his studies in UCLA, and his parents are still in the Imperial Valley. A great deal of the story involves the Valley,” he said.
Shigematsu said while inspiration for his work of fiction came from his parents, it also came from his studies on “interesting reports about how Japanese Americans were treated after Pearl Harbor, with thousands of them in Baja California also became refugees.”
While he also draws from his extended family members’ experiences at the real Poston Internment came during the WWII era, Shigematsu said despite all the struggles the young couple goes through – from abject racism to cultural differences and prejudices between their families – the real lesson from the story he wants readers to take away could be seen by some as cliché, but powerful nonetheless.
“I know it’s cliché but (the lesson is) that love conquers all,” Shigematsu said. “My parents had so many obstacles … all these cultural-social obstacles to their relationship, but they just went for broke, in a way, and decided to build d a life together in spite of the odds.”
“In spite of obstacles love triumphs,” he said.
The paperback edition of “The Cracks in the Life of Mike Anami” by Ted Shigematsu is also available on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.