SALTON SEA – Terry Partida Rodriguez, who graduated from Brawley Union High School just a few days earlier, positioned himself in front of several tons of new concrete and steel diverting parts of the New River where it meets the Salton Sea and snapped a few selfies.
According to a press release from Comite Civico del Valle, when Terry and four of his fellow Youth Environmental Health Internship (YEHI) program participants arrived at the state of California’s Species Conservation Habitat (SCH) project site at the southern end of the Salton Sea on Saturday, June 10, they had just a vague understanding of what they were about to tour.
Yet after an intensive onsite cram session with California Natural Resources Agency officials and Salton Sea Management Program team project staff and a 2-and-a-half-hour guided tour, the YEHI interns left with a working knowledge of the state’s flagship 4,100-acre Salton Sea restoration project that will provide dust suppression of exposed lakebed and looks to create habitat for the Desert pupfish and migratory birds once complete.
“Being part of YEHI has helped me become a more educated and participatory citizen,” Rodriguez, 18, of Brawley, who will start at Imperial Valley College in August, said in the release. “Being able to go to the Salton Sea and actually see the work being done there was a good perspective shift. It truly helped understand what is actively being done to change things for the better.”
According to the release, the five students who attended the SCH tour are part of an 8-week, 9-member cohort – the 8th cohort – of Comite Civico del Valle’s YEHI program, founded in partnership with Tracking California with a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
“Involving high school students from throughout the Imperial Valley, the interns learn many critical skills vital to being young leaders in the environmental health and environmental justice fields,” the release reads. “Civic engagement and advocacy education coincide with participatory community science on a variety of environmental and health topics, such as air quality, asthma education and the Salton Sea.”
“It was a fun experience to learn something that I didn’t know about Salton Sea,” 17-year-old Gissell Sanchez of El Centro, a recent graduate of Southwest High School, said in the release. “I was able to see how the (Species Conservation Habitat) project can affect our community in a good way.”
“I thought the Salton Sea tour was very informational and eye opening,” 15-year-old Ivy Uriarte, an incoming junior at Calexico High School, said in the release. “We learned the causes of the pollution, and also how local leaders plan to clean it up. It’s a big task, but many agencies are now working together to benefit the environment and community.”
“I was pretty amazed at how much thinking they put into the project,” 16-year-old Jaari Suarez of El Centro, who will be a senior at Southwest High School, said in the release. “It’s kind of surprising that most people don’t know what’s happening and why it’s being built.”
According to the release, the Species Conservation Habitat project is the first major construction project of the state’s Salton Sea Management Program’s Phase 1: 10-year Plan. Currently at about 85% complete, the $206.5 million project is slated to finish before the end of 2023.
As part of their tour, the YEHI students visited three major focal points of the SCH – the saline pump station at the end of a manmade causeway extending one-mile into the Salton Sea; the New River diversion structure, where “fresh” water from the river and brackish seawater will be combined to fill inhabitable ponds for the Desert pupfish; and nesting islands and habitat features, such as raised areas meant to attract migratory bird species.
For YEHI Program Coordinator Melanie Echeverria, also a community health worker and asthma educator with Comite Civico del Valle, the tour brought the issues troubling the Salton Sea into focus for the interns and gave them a real-world sense of the efforts going into trying to address the problems, according to the release.
“They were able to reflect on the environmental topics we have discussed throughout our YEHI meetings, and it brought more insight to the students about changes needing to be done to help better our environment,” Echeverria said in the release. ‘I know the biggest statement that was brought up by the students was how they couldn’t imagine how eventually all those dry places (SCH aquatic habitat under construction) would eventually be filled with water.”
“When this cohort of YEHI interns finishes out its time with the program at the end of June by visiting with state legislators inside the Capitol in Sacramento, the Salton Sea will certainly factor into some of those discussions,” the release reads. “Saturday’s tour will offer the interns a unique perspective.”
Soon-to-be Calexico High junior, Fernanda Cruz, made the most of her experience on the tour and is already showing the insight she gained.
“I found the project fascinating as an eye-opening experience because many people in the Imperial Valley don’t realize how much biodiversity we have,” Cruz said in the release. “The Imperial Valley can be perceived as a place with low biodiversity where we hardly see many species, however, that is not the case. With the SCH project, they plan to create an even larger ecosystem for the multiple species that are located here by combining water from the New River with water from Salton Sea.”
To learn more about Comite Civico del Valle’s Youth Environmental Health Internship (YEHI) program or to apply, contact Coordinator Melanie Echeverria at melanieecheverria@ccvhealth.org or co-Coordinator Agustin Martinez at agustin@ccvhealth.org.
