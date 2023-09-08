Teixeira joins IVP news team

EL CENTRO – Nathalia Teixeira has joined the newsroom of the Imperial Valley Press.
Nathalia Teixeira (“Tay-shay-rah”), originally of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil, recently earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. She comes to IVP from working with the Ohio News Connection, KentWired, The Burr Magazine and Akron Life Magazine, in addition to previous volunteerism with Sonhar Acordado Curitiba, developing programs, assisting in event coordination and volunteering in nursing homes, hospitals, Kindergartens and schools.
“I’m an explorer, always searching for intriguing stories to tell,” Teixeira wrote on her blog.
“I’m passionate about people,” she said. “Making real connections with them makes me eager to move forward. I love writing. It’s where I find myself sharing with the world what I want to pursue.”
For Imperial Valley Press, Teixeira will serve as a general assignment reporter whose areas of emphasis will include coverage of the communities of Calexico, Heber and Imperial.
“Nathalia brings not only a fresh new face to the Valley’s reporting crews as a whole, but someone with versatility in writing who is eager to learn about a community that is new to her and passionate about causes that are important to any community, such as those she previously conducted volunteerism in,” IVP Editor Roman Flores said.
“I believe Nathalia will be a valued asset to the IVP news team. She’ll do a stellar job covering not only her communities of emphasis but the Imperial Valley as a whole,” he said.
“Her hiring is another step in the right direction of IV Press/Adelante Valle continuing on as the newspapers of record which are the most trusted news sources in Imperial County,” Flores said. “I really look forward to hiring more go-getters like Nathalia”
