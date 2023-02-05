Tenaska accepting applications for College Scholarship Program

EL CENTRO – CSOLAR IV South, owner of Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South, and CSOLAR IV West, owner of Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center West, utility-scale solar projects in Imperial County, are sponsoring $16,000 in academic scholarships for college-bound Imperial County high school seniors again this year.
According to a press release, Tenaska is one of the leading independent power producers in the United States, which manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, more than $900,000 in scholarships have been awarded throughout the country, the release states.
Students graduating in spring 2023 from public high schools in Imperial County who will attend a 2- or 4- year post-secondary education program at an accredited institution may apply. Scholarship applications are available through school guidance counselors or at tenaska.com/plantscholarships. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Friday, February 10. Eight $2,000 scholarships will be awarded, per the release.
“Tenaska is proud to be part of the Imperial Valley community,” said Todd Jonas, Tenaska Senior Vice President of Operations. “We understand the important role education plays in future success and are proud to support our local students.”
Per the release, a committee at Tenaska’s headquarters will select the scholarship recipients. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate that they are prepared for college study, have good character and rank in the Top 50% of their class, the release reads.
The 130-megawatt (MW) Tenaska Imperial South and 150-MW Tenaska Imperial West each operate under 25-year power purchase agreements with San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E). Combined, the solar fields generate enough power for 99,000 California homes.
Tenaska Imperial South and Tenaska Imperial West are owned, respectively, by CSOLAR IV South and CSOLAR IV West, which are comprised of affiliates of Tenaska and Enfinity, the release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.