Thanking veterans

FROM LEFT: U.S. Marine Corps firing squad Daniel Garcia; Jesse Gutierrez, Arnold Brown and Javier Pacheco prepare to perform a 21-gun salute during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Calexico City Councilman Camilo Garcia (left) speaks to Joe Vindiola, who served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and 16 years in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves, during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Calexico. The event was hosted by American Legion Goree-Lake Post 90 in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Twenty-year U.S. Army veteran Jose Cuellar, of Calexico, (right) embraces fellow Army veteran Jesse Garcia, of American Legion Post 90 in Calexico, during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
FROM LEFT: Valentina, 9, and Kamilah Ramirez, 11, clean a name plaque as their grandfather Joe Vindiola, who served 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and 16 years in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves, watches during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Public health orders downsized the city of Holtville’s usual Veterans Day celebration, but it did put on a parade of sorts. Local law enforcement, firefighters and others put together a caravan that paraded for about an hour through various sections of town before giving way to a farmers market at Holt Park.
Earlier in the day, in Calexico, the American Legion Goree-Lake Post 90 held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in that city.
