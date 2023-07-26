EL CENTRO – Behind an interesting name and a familiar location lies some of the best locally made sauces, angus beef burgers and what hopes to be a beacon of exceptional customer service in the Imperial Valley as “The Burger And I” takes over a spot where two other burger restaurants did not last long-term.
The burger joint opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley on Monday morning, July 24, with support and certificates from the City of El Centro and the State of California, welcoming owner Erik Flores.
While Flores, a Heber resident, was busy working the grill during the first two days of operation in the Imperial Valley Mall’s southwest corner, fresh-faced restaurant Manager Irving Medina spoke about what The Burger And I hopes to achieve as the sole, full-sized restaurant housed inside the Mall that is not in its Food Court.
Medina, of El Centro, said Flores had planned to move The Burger And I from the Food Court to its current location – across from Lin’s Relaxation Station/near the new-old Sears location entrance – since early 2023.
“When Erik told me about it was very exciting to hear it was going to bump up from being a fast food place inside to Food Court to being a full restaurant,” the new manager said. “The demand for (our food) when we were in the process of moving, just seeing the anticipation and hearing people asking about it during the almost two months of no Burger And I, was exciting.”
When asked what makes the business think they will succeed in the same location where two previous burger joints (Burgers & Beer and Inferno) were previously located and did not last, Medina – himself coming from having previously been trained and employed at the local Cinemark – said the fledging restaurant is going to have an emphasis on having exceptional customer service as well as its tasty burgers with locally made sauces.
“Our goal is to have the best, most friendliest customer service that will make people want to come back,” Medina said. “To make them spread the word on those items for people to know, ‘Oh that burger is at Burger And I and I’m going to go back for it again.’”
“The food here, the burgers, are extraordinary. Our food is fresh and never frozen, the meat is 100% Angus,” he said.
Medina also said the Food Court fan-favorite, “Texas and I” burger is sold at the restaurant, which includes an Angus patty on Texas bread with jalapeños, pico de gallo, jack cheese and their signature Dynamite sauce. “That combination really makes the burger stand out. They love the Texas bread and it’s just a perfect amount of spicy.”
In addition to the fan favorites “The Texas And I Burger” and the highly customizable “The Classic And I Burger,” other burger items on the 19-burgers deep menu list are the “Imperial Valley Mall,” “Hawaiian,” “Black Bean,” Boneless Wings,” “Chiami Yum,” “Andrade Building,” “South Cali Air,” “Guacamole” and “Pork BBQ Bacon” burgers, to name a few.
In addition to American diner-type eats with appetizers, burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches and draft beers, The Burger And I also serves breakfast and its 64-item plus drinks and kids menu.
“What really makes us stand out is our sauces,” Medina said, eluding to their Dynamite sauce, which is a mix of their in-house made Buffalo sauce and in-house made ranch.
In addition, Medina said the restaurant is hoping to expand their menu to include Mexican food in the future.
Locals who were sampling the cuisine for the first time didn’t have a lot to say as the eats were on their minds, but a couple had a few mini-reviews.
“First time here,” Imperial resident Sergio Osuna said, dining with some friends.
“The wings were good,” Osuna said as he waited for his burger over some appetizers. “We’re just out to support local business,” he said.
“I want my beer before my food,” one patron could be overheard saying at a table of four, “for digestion purposes,” he said.
Answering the other pressing question: Medina said the name “The Burger And I” came from Flores wanting to incorporate the name of his daughter, “Andi,” into the restaurant.
“To anyone looking to sample the best burgers, experience the best service and is just out to have a good time, The Burger And I is going to be the place to go,” Medina said. “Customer satisfaction is our Number 1 goal here,” he said.
