The eyes have it

With the cat apparently away in isolation during the state and local stay-at-home orders, the “mice” have been playing at Dan Nuffer’s house in El Centro.
Stuck at home and looking to keep occupied, Nuffer decided to add googly eyes to these bottle tree seed pods he found on Sandalwood Avenue to create 100 mice. He said it took three to four hours to clean the pods and glue the eyes.
“Silly things we do during quarantine,” he observed.
So that his mischief of mice won’t get lonely, Nuffer said he’s planning to head out to County Route S2 near Ocotillo this summer and round up some seed pods from Devil’s Claw.
“They’re dried also and look like some giant flying insect,” he explained. “I call them New River mosquitoes.”
COURTESY PHOTOS DAN NUFFER
