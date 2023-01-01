BRAWLEY – The Man From Jalisco, a film production in the works since the early 2000s, is set to air its season finale on local channels in 2023.
The Man From Jalisco is a fictional suspense film by RJLB Pictures Inc. about a ghostwriter for a local fictitious newspaper who discovers information about drug cartels trying to take over parts of California. RJLB is located in Brawley.
Director and Producer Ryan Brandt, of Brawley, said episodes 9 and 10 – which are the season finale — should be out in January or February of 2023. He hopes to pitch the show to popular companies like Paramount or Warner Brothers so the show can have another season.
Brandt said the season finale brings hope that "the good guys win and the bad guys are put away." He says it exposes the cartels, and highlights the people of the Imperial Valley, their livelihoods, and agriculture.
Brandt began filming The Man From Jalisco in 2009, having written most of the script in 2004 when he was going to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Brandt hired a mix of local actors from the Imperial and Mexicali valleys as well as actors from Hollywood.
Brandt said the screenwriting program he was taking asked its film students to make something “close to your heart," so he came up for the idea of The Man From Jalisco speaking out in newspaper print regarding fighting for water rights of the Imperial Valley.
Brandt said he enjoyed working with his father and his employees, some of whom are from the Mexican state of Jalisco. He wanted to showcase how hard work pays off, and what happens if something took that away from them.
“That inspired me because they’re good, hard working families that wanna keep water in farming,” he said.
Brandt expanded on the water issue and how his father and others fought for the water back in the ‘90s by submitting letters to the newspaper.
“It’s kind of a mirror image of the Valley,” he said, “but I wanted to show the drug cartels and different things going on.”
The show is currently on YouTube – episodes 1 through 8 – and airing on local KSWT Channel 13.
Brandt says he also wants to put it on the streaming service Tubi as well as other streaming platforms. Brandt is also trying to air it on TV channels in San Diego and Los Angeles.
“I wanna get the story out,” Brandt said, wanting to make “San Diego and LA think about desalination" and "That's what this is all about."
He said desalination plants should be built to purify ocean water instead of taking it from the Colorado River, because “San Diego and LA have the ocean right in front of them.” Brandt says he believes using the Colorado River is easier for the cities instead of spending money building desalination plants. He also contended the River should be used mostly for farming.
Brandt said the water debate is getting interesting now because the water from Colorado River is getting lower, along with Lake Mead, a large reservoir on the main stem of the Colorado River. He listed some places already using desalination, such as Dubai, Ensenada, and Carlsbad.
He hopes The Man From Jalisco will shift people’s perspective.
Gerardo Venegas, a Mexicali resident known in the Imperial Valley for emceeing local entertainment shows, is an antagonist in the show named "Manuel."
Venegas said his character Manuel is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing" who is part of the mafia and went undercover, gaining information to report back to the mafia, known as "Los Hermanos" in the show.
“He played two faces”, Venegas said, “and informed the mafia when exactly they can kidnap certain important people.”
When asked how he prepared for his role, Venegas said he tried to imagine what kind of person Manuel is.
“He’s a bad guy because he can kill somebody and not care,” Venegas said of the character. Yet when face to face with the police, he is a “cobarde”, or coward, a “weak man inside," who "lives in fear," Venegas said.
Venegas says he’s excited to be known as an actor, stating he is mostly known as a DJ or stand-up comedian. He began the DJ career at Imperial Valley’s 99.3 radio station in the '90s and now has a morning show. Venegas started his movie career in 1989 in Mexico in La Camioneta Gris. In 1997, he was in The Game with Michael Douglas. He went to Casa de la Cultura in Mexicali beginning at age 18, where he learned more about acting.
Venegas stated his excitement and sadness about the show’s finale, thanking the director, Ryan Brandt, for the opportunity. After he is done with The Man From Jalisco, he says he wants to do more stand-up comedy. He will do an open-mic in El Centro on January 14, saying he greatly enjoys making people laugh.
Throughout the years while The Man From Jalisco was being filmed and produced, Venegas said he "bad people will always pay for what they do, and that justice will be served" while playing the role of Manuel.
The Man From Jalisco can be viewed on YouTube at RJLB Pictures' channel @rjlbpictures8290 and can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/RJLBPictures.
