THE MEX FACTOR: A question of equity

The recent decision by El Centro authorities to close the OB/GYN services at El Centro Regional Medical Center is a severe blow to women’s health equality while widening the gap between the needs and access to services for half of the local population.
Initially, the City of El Centro, which oversees the local Medical Center, announced the supposed merger of these services with those of the Pioneers Memorial Hospital after implementing a series of legislative and administrative changes. However, this week Interim Executive Director of the Brawley Hospital Damon Sorensen clarified that said merger is not such, stating El Centro hospital officials simply notified them about the closure of services in the hospital of Imperial Valley’s largest city that provides its services to the communities located in the south of the county.
Sorensen went beyond by saying El Centro authorities have proposed the merger of both hospitals at a recent Brawley City Council meeting, which could occur in the event that a new round of negotiations is opened for that purpose in the near future.
The interim executive director – also an independent consultant – pointed out that such a merger would lead to avoiding duplication of functions while increasing efficiency with a designation as the region’s sole public hospital. At the same time, the hospitals’ consolidation would allow the new entity to receive significant resources through an increase in the reimbursement rate of agencies such as Medicare and Medical, to which around four out of five patients in the region are beneficiaries.
The interim executive director added that a single system with better services could recover part of the more than half a billion dollars that escape from the Imperial Valley every year through patients who rather go to hospitals in San Diego, Yuma, and the Coachella Valley, without forgetting those who go to the other side of the border to receive health services.
While this is happening, thousands of women from the Imperial Valley and their babies are being denied access to health services at the El Centro hospital, putting the health conditions of this sector of the population in serious trouble.
So far, the positive thing is that the Pioneers Memorial Hospital – which by the way does not register a negative financial balance within its maternal and child program, contrary to the serious case at ECRMC – has managed to face the increase in demand for services by current and new patients while having absorbed a good part of the labor force that was laid off.
This health equity issue for women is even worse for those who are part of minority communities such as Latinas, African Americans, and other ethnicities who reside in the Imperial Valley. Everything indicates that the authorities of El Centro have decided to run the local hospital as a business, instead of seeing it for what it is – a public service.
At the national level, this healthcare access issue has worsened in recent years. According to statistics, almost a quarter of the population lives in communities with difficult access to healthcare services.
The most unfortunate thing is the fact of witnessing the thunderous silence of organizations that, in theory, fight for the rights of the most vulnerable sectors of the population.
The issue also contrasts with the arduously defended women’s reproductive rights in which many women have expressed their position in favor of a woman’s right to abortion. However, in this case which is even more serious, they have chosen to remain silent.
The most curious thing in this case is that, from now, on the birth certificates of thousands of new local citizens will carry the name of Brawley in the city of birth box.
Faced with this sad case of the increase in inequality in health services for women, I wonder what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pronouncement would be. It would surely make many people uncomfortable, especially the officials of the City of El Centro who decided to close the OB/GYN services at your hospital.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
