THE MEX FACTOR: A really Happy Thanksgiving

Year after year, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving regularly by preparing to celebrate a kind of gift-less Christmas in which we focus a lot on food, clothing, liquor and arrangements for that special dinner. In many homes, families say a prayer or share some kind of message in which they thank them for all the benefits that life has given them prior to eating. Health, food, a home, clothing, work and many more things become part of the message of gratitude to a Higher Power.
However, that day should also be used especially to give thanks for everything that can be perceived as negative, but which are actually events that occur to teach us a lesson and to become better people. The truth is that many times what appears to be negative is more the product of our imagination than reality.
For example, I believe that we should be grateful for a low-paying job or with uncomfortable hours since this is what allows us to provide for our families. Either we should be thankful for that partner who is not to our liking or who even makes life impossible for us, since their actions should magnify our spirit. We should also thank those of us who are fortunate enough to have a not very recent model vehicle that sometimes gives us expensive mechanical failures, yet at the same time allows us to move from place to place with some ease instead of doing it on foot, in some other type of vehicle, or via public transportation. Perhaps – why not – it is necessary to give thanks for illness, the death of a relative, lack of money, hunger or even the abandonment of a loved one, since for some reason the Creator has allowed us to suffer these situations which, in theory, should lead us to strengthen the spirit and help us grow as people.
We must remember that everything is borrowed; nothing is ours. Neither our children, our house, our academic titles; nothing is ours. Everything is provided by God and/or the Universe.
Material or other deficiencies should oblige us as human beings not to yearn for these satisfactions, but when life changes positively for us, appreciate their arrival and give thanks for the same reason.
We have to stop desiring unneeded things and really appreciate the little, or lots, we have. Unfortunately, we prefer to satiate our envy, selfishness and arrogance because of our character defects.
The spiritual disease of man – which has caused many to suffer from diseases such as stress, anxiety and depression – is the same one that prevents us from realizing that lack is also, in actuality, a blessing. In many cases the solution to these problems is in our own hands, but instead of taking responsibility for our actions, we prefer to blame others for our problems.
Philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer once stated: “We suffer when we get what we want and, if we get it, we are immediately bored. Our life oscillates between desire, pain and tedium.”
On this upcoming Thursday of gratitude we should add forgiveness, because to fill the heart with joy you must first expel what fills you with rage. Also, remember that everything can be worse, but it is not for some unknown reason.
I think that using a single day of the year to give thanks for the goodness that life has brought us is not enough when taking into account what we actually have with us. The truth is, if we were not blind to all the satisfactions that are around us, we would give thanks 365 days a year just for the fact of being able to open our eyes each morning and getting up to enjoy another day, to be happy taking into account how little or how much we possess.
The Greeks called the eternal search for happiness “eudaimonia,” which does not occur in the future or in the past, but in the here and now.
At the same time, we must remember that both sadness and joy are ephemeral.
For this reason, as the Philosopher Emperor Marcus Aurelius once said: “When you get up in the morning, think about the precious privilege of being alive, breathing, thinking, having fun and loving. Think you are a lucky person.”
Sincerely: Happy Thanksgiving.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
