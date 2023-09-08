THE MEX FACTOR: A story of high energy bills

Several decades ago, a group of Mexicali residents, tired of energy high costs decided to get to work in order to combat the problem. Four of them were the unofficial spokesmen of what was called and is called a “Frente Cívico Mexicalense” in Spanish, which protests to demand the Federal Electricity Commission, a Mexican Government public agency, to reduce high prices residents pay.
Eventually, one of its members became a state legislator and two others chose to step out. In the end and for many years, the leader of the Frente Cívico, Sergio Tamai, has maintained the fight against high energy costs.
In these decades, Frente Cívico members have held demonstrations every summer, especially when Mexican presidents visit town. Most of the presidents have constantly refused to dialogue with protesters despite the fact that during their campaigns they pledged to lower the price of electricity. On one occasion, President Ernesto Zedillo – who in his childhood and youth lived in Mexicali – briefly talked with an old woman, who asked him to address the problem. In response, President Zedillo invited the local resident to pay her bill or, otherwise, service would be disconnected.
Since Tamai became Frente Cívico’s single leader the group has launched symbolic bombs (balloons full of water) against the commission’s facilities and even burned piñatas with the painted face of standing presidents (except for the current one) to unsuccessfully demand lower the costs of energy.
Electricity Commission managers in turn have limited themselves to reply that the issue is caused by high consumption of energy. Obviously, due to summer high temperatures, consumers are forced to keep on electrical appliances such as cooling devices so as not to suffer from health issues.
Tamai and Frente Cívico members have denounced again and again the so-called “crazy bills,” or bills with exaggerated charges that customers receive in their homes during the summer months.
Something similar happened in recent weeks in the Imperial Valley, where many residents opened the envelopes sent by the Imperial Irrigation District to be amazed to see the local version of those same “crazy bills.”
In several cases, local residents denounced their bills doubled and in many others tripled. Some others have reported charges of more than a thousand dollars and some more will be forced to pay the same amount for electricity as for rent.
During Tuesday’s meeting IID authorities first gave an explanation of what brought us here and, later, they said they will have to look for a solution within the next two months. However, for now and despite the urgency to help the population pay their receipts in order to prevent the service from being disconnected, there is nothing.
Honestly, I expected the Broadway Avenue boardroom to be full of annoying customers. But in favor of IID directors there were only three people who expressed their dissatisfaction. Some claim the scheduled meeting time in the middle of a work day did not allow customers with complaints to attend. However, I think nothing stops very angry people. Criticism posted in social media is far from going to action in the IID’s case. And in this sense, it is not very different from what happens on the other side of the border, where the Frente Cívico Mexicalense only takes a mere dozen people to protest the high costs of electricity.
Hopefully a massive demonstration would not be needed in the Valley’s case, and, hopefully, the matter will be resolved by November.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
