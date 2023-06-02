THE MEX FACTOR: A strong message

A few weeks ago, the Calexico City Council called on Imperial County to have a transparent decision-making process when it comes to allocating lithium mining tax funds.
At the same time, border town authorities urged county supervisors to prioritize resource allocation in response to community concerns, which have led to deep inequalities that have affected political representation in the region throughout history.
The singular petition was introduced by Council Member Gilberto Manzanarez through a letter that was considered by fellow council members for delivery to County Chairman Ryan Kelley.
In the letter, Councilman Manzanarez recalled that the county has a super Hispanic majority, in addition to a low-income and marginalized population that lacks representation at the county level.
“For most of its history, wealthy landowners have reigned in local politics by defending their interests and putting the voices of workers to one side despite making industrial activity possible in the region,” the letter reads. Manzanarez pointed out that despite the recent changes at the county level the structures of representation have not healed the wounds caused over time.
Given this, the priorities related to the needs of the community and derived from existing inequalities should be included within the revenue structure from the lithium extraction tax, the rookie councilman’s letter says.
According to Manzanarez, the reality has become evident during the discussions held by lithium stakeholders in the last two years when seeking solutions to problems of environmental injustice such as the Salton Sea, the New River, air quality, and the importance of labor project agreements to support local jobs with high-quality practices.
“On behalf of our constituents, there is a need to request the board of supervisors to enact a transparent decision-making process in the allocation of the lithium tax and that the priorities respond to the current concerns of the community that have led to deep inequalities that have diminished political representation throughout most of Imperial County’s history and to ensure the interests of our constituents are considered during lithium development,” the letter states.
Manzanarez recalled that the city has endorsed Senate Bill 797, which, if enacted, would establish state intervention to facilitate surveillance of the way lithium tax funds are spent. The councilman added that the city supports spending those funds on priorities that address existing cultural disparities identified by Imperial County residents, including higher education, affordable housing, workforce development, and others.
I think that on several of the issues, personally (and I hope that several other readers) we agree, especially on the issue of inequality and the power of certain groups at the local level. However, to believe that the extraction of lithium and the significant resources the community will obtain from this activity will represent a significant change for those who have suffered from systemic discrimination in the Imperial Valley is, to say the least, naïve.
I sincerely think that this is an enormous opportunity for all of us to prosper and improve our respective communities, not depending directly on what the government can do for us, but paraphrasing President John Fitzgerald Kennedy – rather see what we can give back to our families, neighborhoods, cities, county, state, and country.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
