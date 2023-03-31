THE MEX FACTOR: Another fire, another total loss

Last Friday I took advantage of my day off to carry out a series of pending procedures on the other side of the border. So, I took a shower, dropped my kids at school, and left my wife at work. Later, I stopped by my mother’s so that she, taking advantage of the trip, could take care of other matters.
Heading south, the crossing was quite calm, unlike what would happen hours later. Once the tasks in the capital of Baja California were completed, we prepared to return to the country, but not before doing some shopping that took us a few minutes. Contrary to what I expected, we only spent half an hour returning to the Imperial Valley.
Before proceeding to our next stop at Calexico’s Wells Fargo branch, in the distance we observed a column of grayish smoke.
Despite being my day off, my journalistic instinct forced me to investigate the cause of the smoke.
After walking a few steps I got as close to the fire. To my surprise, the fire was happening in another downtown building in Calexico.
Firefighters, as always, carried out their difficult and dangerous work to prevent the fire from spreading to other businesses in the area.
This time, the fire destroyed what was once a business known as Precio Loco, on Heffernan Avenue, between Second and Third streets.
Less than a block from the scene of the events, two other buildings ended the same way not long ago. The authorities declared a total loss in both cases and the buildings were collapsed and rubble removed. Now, in both places as surely will happen with Precio Loco – or Crazy Price in English – the building will disappear from the downtown area.
In one of these recent cases of building fires in the area, the investigation from the Calexico Fire Department is leading to a potential arson.
I am not one of those who believe in conspiracy theories. However, these three similar cases have occurred in an area where Calexico and County authorities plan to build the new, controversial transportation hub. That is a fact.
This issue of the transportation center has caused a lot of controversies, mainly due to the fact that city authorities are contemplating applying the so-called eminent domain to take over the property, by paying a paltry amount to the owner, who only wants to keep his business and the jobs of his workers as has been the case for many years.
While this is happening, the downtown area of the city has registered an obvious decline if the current situation is compared to how that buoyant area was years and decades ago, when thousands of Mexicans and visitors from other cities came to shop or have fun.
Downtown Calexico has become home to many buildings that have remained unoccupied for a long time, without businessmen or the authorities doing something to truly reactivate economic activity, improve infrastructure conditions, bring more resources into the city coffers, create employment, and provide a better quality of life. Of course, a handful of people can still enjoy the metal chairs and tables installed on Rockwood Avenue, which in summer will surely be impossible due to the high temperatures.
If the authorities were, let’s not say intelligent, but shrewd and conducted public affairs in the border city, they would seek funds and advice from other organizations and agencies to improve conditions in the downtown area, which will never be the same again, but very it may have a better outlook in the near future with the arrival of new projects that attract clients from the other side of the border or even serve those Valleyites who need to conduct businesses in Mexicali.
The need for various services could even lead to undertaking productive projects, such as more private parking spaces for those who leave their vehicles in order to cross to the other side of the border.
It is urgent that the authorities show leadership to change the vicious circle that has led to an unfortunate situation in the downtown area before it all burns down.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
