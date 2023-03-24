THE MEX FACTOR: Carne asada — and maybe a beer

The recent (and officially first) visit of California Governor Gavin Newsom to the region turned into a veritable party attended by most local politicians. In the event, to which the reporters were summoned a mere day before, there was not a single hint of criticism or negativity. Pretty much it was all nice words for the visitor from Sacramento.
The most common phrase of those who participated in the public event to hear the news of the multi-million dollar Lithium Valley project was “Thank you.”
Participants did not even by mistake dare to publicly expose Salton Sea neighbor concerns, who for years have demanded that the State and the federal governments solve the environmental and socioeconomic issues. It wasn’t until authorities learned of the enormous potential of mining the first mineral and third element on the periodic table in the Imperial Valley that politicians began to look at the county.
It was after the 2010 earthquake that the then governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, visited the Imperial Valley to see the situation up close. Before then, many years passed before the Valley became host to a state president. Since the visit of the so-called “Governator,” the Imperial Valley had not received any state politician of that level.
During Monday’s event – attended by many local elected officials (mainly from the Democratic Party) – Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Ryan Kelley even said he’d treat Governor Newsom to carne asada, and maybe even a beer.
Perhaps the one who had the audacity to express a lukewarm expression about the community’s concerns was the Torres-Martínez Tribe representative, who recalled that the land where the lithium reserves are located lies within the indigenous nation territory – a fact he asked not to forget.
According to the authorities, everyone is working so that the development of this industry will improve the situation of local underserved, disadvantaged communities.
The truth is there is no guarantee that the health and financial issues of the families directly affected by Lithium Valley will improve. According to the official narrative, the authorities have sought to collect taxes that will mostly go to those potentially affected. In addition, they will convene community meetings to analyze the best strategies to invest said resources.
And one must have to look at the situation of farm workers, no longer local, but those from the neighboring Coachella Valley, whose working and living conditions are not the best (as has been for many years), despite the profits of the agricultural industry.
Meanwhile, our own local people maintain their sincere and honest concern about the possibility of gentrification, damage to the environment, damage to their health, worsening of their economic situation, and even acts of discrimination and official racism that could occur with the opening of lithium extraction companies.
And it is that, as far as I understand, the companies interested in settling in the Salton Sea area to extract lithium and take advantage of geothermal resources (some of which even report billions of dollars in net profits) have received an enormous amount of resources for pilot projects. These same subsidies could well have improved conditions for residents around the Salton Sea right now.
In his speech, the Governor affirmed that Lithium Valley will be an inclusive and egalitarian project for the community, which he promised to protect. Newsom also assured the Lithium Valley represents one of the greatest economic opportunities in the state. I imagine he is referring to the enormous amounts of cash that will reach the state accounts once companies extracting the mineral begin generating money, that surely part of it will end up in the accounts of some politicians in the future through contributions to political campaigns.
In the final message from him, the governor vowed to return to Imperial Valley many more times. Surely the next time local authorities will even have the sweets, cake, and a piñata ready.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
