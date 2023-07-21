THE MEX FACTOR: Electric vehicles for the poor

A few months ago, the U.S. government launched, within the Inflation Reduction Plan, a tax incentive program of up to $7,500 for the purchase of electric cars in order to encourage Americans to purchase this kind of vehicle to reduce pollution.
Sure, in theory, the program, combined with California’s $2,000 credit, sounds pretty good. However, in the case of the Imperial Valley (as in many other low-income, high-poverty regions), things are very different.
The federal program has several restrictions, both on the buyer’s income with the price of the vehicle to be acquired.
According to the electricforall.org website, the lowest price for an electric vehicle is the Chevrolet Bolt, which costs very close to $18,000, once federal and state incentives are applied. Chevrolet’s website shows a rather stylish vehicle for five people, although it doesn’t look very comfortable. Several websites indicate that the monthly payment for a vehicle of this price exceeds $300, to which the cost of insurance should be added. Of course, the difference between the annual cost of maintaining an electric vehicle at home and paying for gasoline for a fuel-powered one is enormous. While the first can cost less than $600 a year, for the second you can pay close to $2,000. It should be noted that the price of electricity at public charging sites has a higher cost that almost completely erases the difference with the cost of the fuel vehicle. Charging an electric vehicle at home requires an installation whose price is $2,000, but this does not require oil changes or spark plugs.
The other problem at the local level is the few charging points for electric vehicles in the Imperial Valley – less than 10, according to the Google Maps application.
Add to all this the high inflation that, according to various reports, has begun to subside, but has temporarily made many local residents struggle much more than before to pay their bills, which makes it almost impossible at the moment to buy a zero-emission vehicle.
Despite all the obstacles, electric vehicle registration in the Imperial Valley is on the rise. The California Energy Commission has registered a total of 770 electric vehicles in Imperial County through 2022. The top four brands are Tesla, Toyota, Jeep, and Chevrolet. The model with the largest number of units in the Imperial Valley is the Tesla 3, whose price is around $25,000.
The number of electric vehicles registered in the Imperial Valley has been on the rise in the last two years since in 2021 there were 517. One of the big jumps was precisely in 2020, when there were 288 electric vehicles in the county, while in 2018 there were 163, two years before there were 62, and in 2013 there were only 15.
For those who have the economic capacity to cover this expense, save money on fuel and contribute to the environment, very well. However, the majority of the population lacks the resources to purchase an electric vehicle. I think that, at the end of the day, the only option to have these types of cars will be to buy a used vehicle.
The good news is that, at least so far, the California government has no plans to ban fuel-fueled vehicles, although there is no guarantee that state regulations will change in the future.
Speaking of the future, as has been seen recently, the price of zero-emission vehicles is expected to drop in the coming years, which could lead to an increase in sales of this type of car. The other option is to purchase electric vehicles produced in other countries, such as those made in China, but which present other types of problems, such as the lack of replacement parts in the event of a breakdown, the application of product guarantees, and others. Regardless, Imperial Valley needs to move to ZEVs (zero emission vehicles) soon in order to address our other big issue – pollution.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.