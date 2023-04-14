In recent days I have carefully read businessman and former Republican Congressional candidate Bryan Tyson’s complaints regarding the recent César Chávez Day event held by Los Amigos de la Comunidad – an organization led by activist Eric Reyes.
In the event, Calexican Loli Torres and Marco César Lizárraga, from Brawley, were recognized. Both received much deserved recognition for their work in support of farmworkers, the same ones who work to feed not only Californians but many, many Americans during the winter.
The celebration lasted for several hours and, according to the businessman, noise prevented a band hired by the business from performing for customers.
Given the issue, Tyson asked City of Brawley officials to notify him about these events in order to avoid an impact on his Main Street business.
Frankly, Mr. Tyson, on behalf of all Brawley and Imperial Valley Hispanics, I want to express my apologies for any problem that has affected the income of his business.
Now, there would be several issues related to the event to see.
First of all, we Latinos are really loud and party-goers by nature. We love to celebrate – sometimes for whatever reason – and in this particular one it is double, since in addition to remembering the late farm worker leader, local residents, and the entire region showed well-deserved applause to Torres and Lizárraga. As it is, as we have so few moments to celebrate, any reason is enough.
Historically, we have been victims of racism and discrimination. While for a long time we have suffered from serious issues related to health, lack of economic opportunities, low levels of education, and many more. For many of us, meeting people who have done important work like the Imperial Valley residents recognized by Los Amigos de la Comunidad not only leads us to appreciate Torres and Lizárraga but at the same time represents a reason for collective pride. Perhaps that euphoria was part of the cause of the noise that bothered you so much. Sincerely and honestly, once again I express my apologies.
However, it should be remembered that the application to carry out this and many other events in the city is addressed and, where appropriate, approved by the city council weeks in advance. In this way, entrepreneurs like you have the opportunity to know in detail the dates, times, and other event details with enough time to be able to adjust.
In a very formal manner, the Brawley authorities, headed by Mayor George Nava, told Tyson that they will pay more attention to letting the businessman know about any event that occurs in the future so as not to affect his company. The truth is that, as a public matter, I believe that the issue of holding events is an issue in which we are all involved and, therefore, we must be more attentive to the council’s agenda. All you have to do is ask the City Clerk to send you the agenda to your email or, if possible, click on the City’s website to find out about the issues and act accordingly. That is, businessmen must have a more active than reactive attitude when it comes to attending to their businesses precisely to keep their doors open and support the workers who work on the site.
By the way, the Chamber of Commerce for the Greater Brawley Area has already prepared another celebration with a certain Latin flavor – the second annual Taco Festival. Said event will take place on Friday, May 5, just when one more anniversary of the triumph of the Mexican Army against the French invaders in the 19th century is celebrated. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plaza Park, located a few steps from the former congressional candidate’s business. Now that you’re aware I hope you’ll be able to adjust, at least in this case.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
