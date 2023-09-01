THE MEX FACTOR: Glad for flag football

This school year, dozens of high school girls are making history by participating in the inaugural flag football season. In the Imperial Valley, we have seven teams participating in this first season within the Southeast Conference. The only exception is Calipatria, which, at least for now, will not be part of this sport.
The inclusion of this athletic activity has been going on for a few months now after the directors of the San Diego Section (SDS) of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) approved the season several months ago. It should be noted that flag football has different rules than football, both in the size of the playing field and in the way of stopping the opposing player, so it is not as rough as the men’s tackle football, which easily allows girls to participate in the contests.
In turn, flag football allows many girls to jump over the gridiron and onto the field of play, instead of just entertaining the crowd that attends Friday football games.
If I’m not mistaken, the Imperial Tigresses were the first to participate in an official game of this sport last May, when the felines received the CETYS de Mexicali high school team. Although the result was adverse for the red and white team, the highlight of the duel was precisely the match itself. This sport has been active on the other side of the border for years. In Mexicali, there is even an official flag soccer league in which teams with players from the Imperial Valley participate.
And just a couple of weeks ago the girls wore their uniforms, put up their flags, and entered the field of play to kick off this season. In order to provide readers with details about the games and the results before the start of the season, I searched, as in the case of several other sports – both men’s and women’s – for information on the websites that have traditionally and for many years given to know the situation in each sporting activity. To my surprise, there was no information on any website. Looking for game details, I turned to the San Diego Section, whose representatives first invited me to consult each school to achieve my goal, and eventually turned to the official season game list.
Very kindly and quickly, the athletic directors of the participating schools provided me with a games calendar for the full season, and in this way, I was able to put together a history of the start of flag football. In these two weeks, the Max Preps website, which initially lacked the results of the matches, has gradually handled this information.
On the other hand, and for the pleasure of families, the schools have shared some of the results on social media, which are historic because it is the first time they have participated in or won the games. For example, last week Calexico High School shared a video on social media highlighting the canine team’s first win in the inaugural season. Brawley High School congratulated the lady Wildcats on their victory on August 18, as did Southwest High School for the Eagles’ flag football team’s first win on the same date.
In total, flag football players will participate in many games during the season before playing in the finals. The teams will face the same rival on several occasions in the following weeks, which will lead the teams to know each other quite well.
For now, I send my sincere congratulations to the players for their great efforts, to the coaches for preparing the athletes, and to the families for all their support so that the teams achieve victories and get to the finals to seek to become the Valley’s first high school flag football champions.
For my part, I will continue to fight to get the results and the games scheduled in the following days to inform our readers about this historic flag football season.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
