The Mex Factor: Goodbye, Mexicali kiss

Those of us with roots on the other side of the border fence have the custom of greeting those we know, whether they be family or friends, with a kiss on the cheek. I don't know exactly who started this pleasant custom, which for people outside our region is perhaps a bit uncomfortable.
For those, like your servant, who have decided to put down new roots in this country, we have to unlearn the habit because the practice does not exist in the United States.
Perhaps as a show of sophistication or cosmopolitanism, Mexicali people -- both natives and immigrants -- have adopted this practice of placing our lips on the other cheek. This type of greeting is not exclusive to our lands. On the old continent, Spaniards and Italians also use the kiss when greeting or being introduced to a stranger by a third party. In these countries, however, the kiss must be double and not simple such as it is in the capital of Baja California. And unlike nations such as Russia, the kiss should not be between men, but only between two women or two persons of different sex.
Those who have relatives or friends on the other side of this border (especially those of Mexican origin) have adopted this custom, although exclusively with those who accept and give the kiss greeting on a regular basis.
Once you step outside that cultural circle, however, it gets complicated. The rise of the #MeToo movement, for instance, has raised the possibility of the gesture being misconstrued. Nowadays, there’s also a major health concern with the coronavirus. And then there’s the matter that a lot of Americans just don’t like to be touched. Needless to say, you do not see a lot of friendly pecks on the cheek in Imperial Valley or anywhere else in this country.
There’s an unwritten code here that frowns on such familiarity. About as bold as we get on this side of the border is to give each other a light hug to signal affection or possibly moral support. Of course, those involved should take care to keep their lips unengaged.
Without a doubt, the kiss in our communities has a huge difference and plays a different role in each culture.
Perhaps Americans’ reluctance to kiss is something we inherited from the British. In any case, it is firmly installed within the culture except among small pockets of ethnic groups that still embrace it.
Now, the arrival of COVID-19 several months ago has forced many in Mexicali to stop seeing each other. Social distancing (which is not always respected) has even forced people close to them to stop greeting with a kiss and even a handshake to avoid a possible contagion. Given the re-outbreak of the virus in much of Europe and the United States, this problem is expected to continue indefinitely.
Possibly, because this type of greeting has ceased to be custom in Mexicali, it will cease to be practiced in the near future definitively.
