THE MEX FACTOR: Grievance in Heber

As an Imperial Valley resident and parent, I am outraged by the allegations made by a Heber parent of Dogwood School after an instructor allegedly slapped a student. To say the least, the case represents an unfortunate incident that should have criminal consequences. The California Penal Code clearly sets physical assault of a minor as a felony. In this case, it turns out to be much worse, since the alleged aggressor is a trusted person and the victim suffers from a disability.
Last week, at the Heber Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting, a courageous parent, Guillermo Verdugo, detailed the assault on his son – a five-year-old Kindergarten student with autism.
Among the worst of the case, it stands out that it was not a single slap, but a total of four times in which the teacher allegedly stamped the palm of his hand on the student’s face.
Honestly, the cause that led the teacher to commit the assault does not matter. Teachers are people who, in theory, and based on their credentials, have sufficient training to carry out their work, as well as experience and years at the head of a group of children to face almost any situation.
Then, with a heart full of frustration, Verdugo accused district authorities of hiding the apparently non-existent investigations of the case, pointing out what happens not only in local schools, but in many other instances of public agencies: cronyism, or something known in Calexico as the “Compa System”.
Verdugo affirmed District Superintendent Juan Cruz has spent good vacation time with the accused teacher, according to pictures shared on Cruz’s social media account.
To add fuel to the fire, three of the five board members decided not to move forward with an investigation of the case, with which they tacitly turned accomplices of a potential crime. In addition, there appears to be at least one other similar case against the same staff member.
At the same time, the response of the district authorities has turned out to be extremely limited, as they explained, for legal reasons.
The student’s family has requested an investigation of the County Sheriff – now Sheriff Fred Miramontes – in order to seek justice in this unfortunate case. Hopefully, District Attorney George Márquez will also join the matter. Even parents, when seeking justice in their particular case and to prevent this type of incident from continuing to occur, could go to the County and even state school boards, as well as be seen before the California Department of Justice.
I think the least that should happen to the teacher is to be removed from the district. However, this punishment will simply make the issue move to another school. The alleged assailant should be punished by having his credential revoked and time behind bars. Anyone else in a similar situation would receive the latter as punishment.
Apparently, the authorities are waiting for the people who are grieved by this case to take the law into their own hands. Applying the so-called Law of Retaliation should not necessarily apply to this hateful matter – at least not physically. School board members Tony Sandoval, Albert Padilla, Helen Diaz Molina, Pompeyo Tabarez Jr., and Angélica Cárdenas should remember that voters will not easily forget this incident. The concern for doing the job for which they were elected must be greater for Molina and Tabarez, whose terms end in 2024.
What is clear to me is that assault, by an educator in particular, and people in general, should not occur under any circumstances. And if it arises, punishment must be exemplary just so that the rest of the teachers are sure to behave as they should to avoid a new incident. Otherwise, as I wrote lines above, a bad precedent will be created which could become an even bigger problem.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez
