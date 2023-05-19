THE MEX FACTOR: How to get rich

Regularly, I take advantage of my lunch hour by watching documentaries or videos on various topics, whether they are politics, economics, culture, arts, or my personal favorite – spirituality.
I clarify that I am not particularly a fan of streaming platforms specialized in broadcasting films or documentaries, except in the case of Disney+, and only for returning to the films of the Star Wars saga or the new series of the franchise. In fact, it had been quite some time since I entered the Netflix app, which I had been seriously considering canceling due to its irrelevance to this writer.
However, a few weeks ago this same platform sent me an alert about a new series, the title of which immediately forced me to enter that platform. Since last April 18, Netflix has activated the series “How to Get Rich,” directed by the acclaimed author Rameet Sethi, who is also a Stanford graduate and entrepreneur.
In a few chapters, the advertising consultant reveals mistakes we make when managing money in order to achieve our particular mode of wealth. In addition to the 40-year-old California adviser, the series includes several people who are going through financial problems and who represent our country’s different communities.
One of the participants has a messy, low-income dancer who is about to marry his boyfriend. In another case, a divorced woman with a monthly income of several thousand dollars has the peculiar habit of buying luxury items without giving a damn about her immediate future. The latter is shown by the producer the path to prosperity and financial freedom.
In the series, which can be seen in a few hours, there is also a married couple who has credit card debt and superfluous expenses that they may well face to reduce their leverage in order to buy their dream home and achieve the American dream.
Another married couple, who have quite high incomes, have spending problems, since month after month they record expenditures above what the couple receives in salaries and bonuses.
In the series, a Hispanic couple that earns six figures a year seeks to “retire” the mother of a Colombian immigrant after decades of having arrived from South America and working hard for her children.
In most cases, there are several common denominators – childhood poverty, desire for a rich life, lack of financial education, communication, and trust problems, and, above all, irresponsibility and lack of vision for the future.
Chapter by chapter, Sethi helps participants pay off debt, make smart investments, reduce spending, find new sources of income, save, and achieve their goals.
“I never learned about money,” says one of the participants in the series.
Personally, I think that many of us are in the same frequency as the series’ participants, since most of us were not educated to handle money well. Some of our parents taught us to save money, but it loses value over time thanks to inflation (so fashionable today), nor did we have any idea on how to invest saved money so that, thanks to interest compound, generate more money in the distant future.
At the local level, there are people who are sincerely concerned with teaching the community how to spend wisely the little or a lot of money we earn from our work. One of them has been my advisor, Johanna Caballero, who from her Facebook page has sought to educate local residents on various strategies to achieve the financial goals of her followers.
If you have nothing better to do this weekend, spend your time watching this series and learning about the simple strategies you can apply in your personal life to improve your financial situation. But most importantly, use the information and practice the recommendations that Sethi shows on Netflix.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
