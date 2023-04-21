THE MEX FACTOR: Ineptitude and corruption

After months of reports of young people disappearing in Mexicali bars, Baja California Governor finally showed up to address the issue.
Of course, Governor Marina Avila did not do it before those affected, since the former congresswoman and former mayor of the capital of Baja California preferred to attend events full of beneficiaries of Morena through public resources organized by her administration.
On Wednesday, after weekend protests of anguished relatives demanding the finding of their loved ones, the Governor – also a shareholder of a Mexicali bar – finally stood up, but at a press conference attended by dozens of reporters who, in some cases, timidly questioned the governor.
In a few words, Gov. Avila assured her administration is acting – but in fact, belatedly reacting – to address the insecurity problems residents suffer not from now, but from years ago when their bitter rivals governed.
Days before, State Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio, as well as Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar took part along with Mexicali Public Security Director Pedro Ariel Mendívil to announce the creation of a special task force to address the problem.
To tell the truth, for the Governor (as well as her adored president) the bar was too high.
In social media, to which the governor loves to be more aware than to govern the state, users have rightly expressed their criticism of the lack of action by Avila Olmeda and subordinates to address the disappearance of a dozen from young people, as it seems, from organized crime. Criticism has even come from within the same movement that has deceived Mexicans. Assemblymember Marco Blásquez, a member of the majority caucus, questioned the governor in a publication made by Avila about the problems that have arisen in the city’s bars.
Parents and many other residents have asked the Governor to resign due to her ineptitude and inability to solve not only the problem of insecurity but also economic and other issues.
Social media users have expressed (possibly without much evidence) a possible collusion between the government and organized crime, something that is not necessarily very far from reality given the recent case of former Mexico’s Secretary of Public Safety Genaro García Luna.
In this vein, some time ago the former Governor turned Senator again, Jaime Bonilla, denounced in the Upper House of the Mexican Legislature this alleged relationship between Avila Olmeda and crime, which brought him censorship from the movement headed by President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Social media users also pointed out the lack of sensitivity of the governor for not having approached to talk with relatives of the disappeared, something that a basic policy manual includes, but that has been ignored by Avila, a lawyer herself.
The problem is that several of the disappeared have been missing for months and a few others for years. The families of those affected had to protest for the administration to react, now with a bill that seeks to resolve the matter.
Many others have questioned – and surely many more share – the possible reaction of the governor in the event that one of her children was one of the victims.
The pressure on Avila’s administration has been greater because at least one of the disappeared is a U.S. citizen, which has involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the matter.
“I understand and share the indignation of the relatives of the victims who are not located,” Gov. Avila wrote days ago on her social media pages.
Meanwhile, the families of the disappeared continue with the anguish of not knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones.
For Imperial Valley residents, especially those who love to cross the border for fun, the best thing they can do is stop trekking into Mexican territory, at least temporarily, if they love their lives.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
