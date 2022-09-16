THE MEX FACTOR: Kay was not Nora

The effects caused by tropical storm Kay were not as strong as many expected. Since the phenomenon formed in the Pacific Ocean, many expected a real deluge in our region. I think that not a few almost thought of building a new ark to put the family, pets and precious belongings to survive. There were estimates that rainfall was going to reach two inches.
However, little by little the good news began to arrive. Just before hitting southern California, the hurricane turned into a tropical storm, reducing its strength as well.
From the early hours of Friday, storm drops began falling on the streets and fields of the Imperial Valley. During a good part of the day the rains were present, although at times they were less intense, but lasting.
It wasn’t until late that Friday night that the rain began to recede. The enormous amount of water led to the collapse of the infrastructure in some streets. As an example, a section of Imperial Avenue in El Centro was almost completely flooded.
Meanwhile, many street intersections and county rural roads were affected by the rains for hours. The impact was such that the authorities were forced to close the vehicular crossing on several routes. Local authorities also recorded some accidents, caused not by the rain, but by recklessness and our lack of experience in driving with water on the pavement in our desert roads.
Despite this, the truth is that damage was not as significant as expected.
On the other side of the border, however, things were extremely different. Dozens of major streets were clogged by rain and failing infrastructure, and dozens of schools had to be closed due to water damage.
The most affected populations were San Felipe and San Quintín, located in the south of the state of Baja California. There were many people whose humble residences ended up homeless or completely unfounded. Even a person who dared to carry out electrical works during the phenomenon died of electrocution.
In addition, the blackouts affected residents who momentarily lost energy service. The same situation arose in the Imperial Valley, where Imperial Irrigation District crews took charge of the problem and solved it as quickly as possible, despite the rain.
As we can see, the tropical storm did not actually cause severe damage to our Imperial Valley. Honestly, I think it could have been much worse, just as it was a quarter of a century ago when Nora hit the region hard. In the end, the expected impact of Kay was not so intense, some will say due to fate, nature or a Higher Power. Either way, I think we have a lot to be thankful for coming out of the tropical storm virtually unscathed.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.