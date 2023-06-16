THE MEX FACTOR: Labor divorce

For several weeks now, employees at many of the agencies that make up Imperial County have been expressing frustration after one of the departments saw significant pay increases. The controversy arose because bargaining units have been requesting salary increases due to the high cost of living, caused mainly by the rise in inflation.
Despite the efforts to obtain better working conditions, employees received only a meager raise and a bonus expected in the following weeks. Meanwhile, one of the agencies, the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, which is one of those with a very close relationship with the five supervisors, received a salary increase of one-third of its current income.
The decision prompted dozens of employees to protest by taking time off work and appearing before supervisors to express their anger in public. In response, supervisors decided to take matters into their own hands to some degree by requesting the development of a salary plan that, if they themselves wish, will lead to an increase in employee salaries.
On the positive side, employees’ well-founded criticism has not turned personal. And I would like to think that almost all of us agree that the performance by the staff of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors has been excellent. Their staff, like that of most county agencies, treats the public appropriately while meeting the expectations of those of us who have requested information. The same is true of many other county agencies.
The unfairness, in this case, is that supervisors have treated the rest of the workers with disdain and contempt, many of whom are very well prepared and provide equal or more important services, and who at the same time help the residents with a very good outcome.
The situation reminds me of a woman who, tired of being mistreated by her husband, decides to end the relationship and seek a better future, with greater peace of mind and with the expectation of a better relationship. This problem could well lead many workers, weary of the County’s low wages, to seek job opportunities elsewhere, impacting the quality of services.
A few days ago, CalMatters showed that many State of California government workers (who receive salaries above the average paid in much of the private industry) have been overwhelmed by the rise in the cost of living. The worst thing is that the huge budget gap will very surely prevent the income of state employees from improving. A similar issue is occurring at the county level.
Without fear of being wrong, I believe that county supervisors made a serious mistake that could cost them their jobs. Benefiting one department in particular and leaving aside the rest of the workers has left discomfort not only among the employees but very surely in their families, which represents a significant number of voters – voters who will surely collect the bill with their voting rights in the following elections in the event that the local authorities do not resolve the dispute or do so partially.
The problem for those of us who support the County and many other local public agencies through our taxes is that the cost of operating it is bound to increase. And as resources are extremely limited (even though we hear every year that local government has hundreds of millions of dollars in funding), the potential salary increases will surely lead to an impact on the county’s operational cost, which will depend on the decision to grant competitive and much-needed wages to workers, or keeping the practice of granting meager increases that fall far short of covering employee needs, causing brain drain and other negative effects for our communities.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
