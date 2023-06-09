THE MEX FACTOR: Letter to my senior self

If God and science allowed me to take a trip three decades into the past, I would take some time talking to myself about the future with my post-high school self. I would speak to that young adolescent about several significant issues that will appear in the following years to prepare him so that he can understand what awaits him.
First of all, I would tell myself to take the matter of money very seriously. I would tell him that if he had a full-time, minimum-wage job, in 32 years he would earn a million dollars. That time can be cut in case his salary is higher, but that only depends on education and the opportunities that appear over time. Some centuries ago, Hellenic philosopher Socrates, walking through the market, talked about the enormous amount of items that he did not need. Therefore, I would invite myself to lead a frugal life, covering just my basic needs and saving and investing as much money as possible to shorten the time to reach that million dollars and live a prosperous life.
Likewise, I would tell him that he should not waste time – the most important asset that any person can have, for which he should make the most of it. Days eventually will turn into weeks, into months, and into years. For this reason, you have to enjoy the here and now, because an excess of the past can lead to depression, and thinking too much about the future can cause anxiety. The only thing that the human being has is the present. And to prepare well for what comes, you have to take advantage of the present.
Afterward, I would talk to myself about the difference between pain and suffering. Siddhartha Gautama said pain is inevitable, while suffering is optional. A different thing is to face problems and adversities, and another very different thing to be thinking at all times about those negative issues that, despite what it might seem, are actually ephemeral and should only leave us lessons. By the way, I would also tell myself happiness is not the same as joy, since the former represents a positive attitude in the face of difficulties and the latter is caused by moments or things that satisfy us. Resilience or the ability to face difficult times, I would tell myself, is key to being successful, as are other values such as discipline, perseverance, courage, serenity, and patience. Meditation, I would add to the conversation, is essential to remain calm in adverse moments. Meditation is nothing more than taking a deep breath while observing our own thoughts before they become emotions and reactions that could affect others.
Another topic that I would love to discuss with my teenage self from the past is using all technological tools to learn, not out of obligation, but for the simple pleasure of acquiring knowledge and increasing cultural heritage. Unlike 1989, in the future computers will have huge amounts of information that allow the user to learn languages or read comfortably without having to rent or buy videos, or spend hours in the library looking for books that, sometimes, are not available. As a special recommendation, I would ask you to learn about Stoicism, going from Epictetus and Seneca to Marcus Aurelius.
To continue with the talk, I would talk about love and gratitude. The first is summed up in wishing happiness to others regardless of whether they are by our side or not. I would remember myself a prayer from the Instrument of Peace of Saint Francis of Assisi. The conversation would continue with the emphasis on always being grateful for all the blessings we receive despite not deserving them. Remembering at the same time that family, friends, and all those assets are not ours, but are given to us by a Higher Power, so detachment and empathy make it easier to reach forgiveness and emotional and spiritual sobriety.
Most importantly, I would tell myself to never forget that God is with us, even when we think he has abandoned us. At times when one believes that he has been left alone, his hand is present, but since we are focused on the negative of the moment, we fail to realize his closeness.
These would be broadly the topics of that hypothetical conversation that I hope can be useful to the 2023 generation of local schools. Congratulations.
