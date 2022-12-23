THE MEX FACTOR: Merry Christmas — sincerely

For several days now, taking advantage of the fact that my column runs a couple days before Christmas I’ve been thinking a lot about delivering a message on this matter without falling into commonplaces or clichés that can be read almost anywhere at this time. However, after thinking about the matter a lot, I think it’s more likely for me to win the Powerball jackpot or that the Governor of California honors us with his presence here in the Imperial Valley before achieving my goal.
Therefore, to the readers and the general public, from the bottom of my heart and from the top of my mind, I sincerely want to wish you a peaceful, joyful and, above all, lots of love this Christmas.
To achieve this, the truth is that it is not necessary to have expensive liquors or succulent dinners on our tables or prepare expensive gifts to give to our loved ones.
The truth is that if we really seek to celebrate the birth of the Son of God more than two millennia ago, none of this would be necessary.
The truth is that the humility of having bean burritos for dinner accompanied by some soft drink (without the pretext of covering our lack of self-esteem), and the giving attitude that we should express towards our loved ones with Christmas gifts, are the only things we really need to enjoy this December 25.
Sadly, our selfishness and arrogance are imposed on us thanks to marketing and advertising, whose managers know us so well that they know exactly how to hit right to where our defects are.
Christmas should be a reason for rejoicing, peace and joy and not a source of stress due to lacking the resources to give our loved ones gifts nobody really needs, nor should it be a reason for anxiety about wearing our best clothes or offering the best dishes from our kitchen.
A few weeks ago I saw a video of a guy from Sonora who is dedicated to producing videos in which he shows the exquisite cuisine of the neighboring state. In one of those videos, the protagonist reflects on the blessings that Jesus brings to our lives. Even what we see as negative at a given moment should actually be taken as a life experience and a reason for learning, the producer adds in his video.
Also, not long ago I read an article that said thousands of people managed to escape the terrorist attack of September 11 due to reasons such as getting up late, having their vehicle break down and many others. The young and humble producer adds in that video that things like this happen for a higher reason to prevent us from suffering any misfortune, but that at that moment we can perceive it as something unpleasant.
In another video, an Argentine interviewer asks a Buddhist monk, whom he calls ‘the happiest man on Earth,’ about the meaning of life. This same question was asked to me a few weeks ago by the youngest of my children and I could only manage to answer the same thing that the monk expressed in an interview – live.
I think we must give ourselves the meaning of our lives each time the Higher Power allows us to open our eyes and continue breathing just to be happy here and now. Because we must remember that excess of the past can lead us to depression and excess of the future can make us fall into anxiety.
In short, both this Christmas and each and every day of our existence, we should live fully with the principles the Nazarene left us – love, humility, and above all, forgiveness.
The first of these principles we must begin to apply to ourselves through taking care of our own health, hard work and above all thinking about putting our ability to serve others above all else.
Personally, I believe that humility is what was mentioned to me some time ago – the ability to recognize our own limitations; that is, stop sticking our noses where we haven’t been called and work on improving ourselves rather than criticizing those around us.
Finally, forgiveness, as the Bible says, must be applied 70 times 7, which on some long ago occasion a priest explained to me represents eternity for the Jews. As it is, and although it may sound selfish (which is not); forgiving others can lead us to free ourselves from a yoke full of hate and resentment. The latter is like ingesting poison to try to take the life of that person for whom we have negative feelings. At the same time, forgiving leads us to free ourselves from the chains that prevent us from moving towards a future full of peace and love.
I sincerely wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas, regardless of the shortcomings or absences that occur for a divine reason, which we will be able to see more clearly in the future.
