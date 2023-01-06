THE MEX FACTOR: Municipal reelection

For several years now, California legislators have been prevented from perpetuating themselves in office after voters decided to adopt an initiative with the purpose of imposing term limits on the number of years in which lawmakers can be elected. At first, the restriction led to an almost immediate renewal of the 120 available seats in the California legislature.
Years later California law was modified in order to allow legislators move from the state Assembly to the Senate, and vice-versa, with a combination of years in each of these chambers, thus allowing Californians to take advantage of the experience accumulated by these politicians in that time.
Thanks to these legislative term limits we have seen at least three legislators from different political parties in the Imperial Valley who have represented the county in the state Assembly, same as in the state Senate with the exception of political party representation.
However, precisely because of these legislative limits, many members of the legislature have opted to jump from the state legislature to mayoral, city council or county boards of supervisors.
In these positions, the former legislators have seen the way to continue within a public position in which they can continue to enjoy power, although at a lower level.
Due to the fact that legislative limits are not given at the municipal level, contrary to what happens in the state legislature, many have been the politicians who have maintained their positions for decades with the consent of a small group of voters and without truly representing their communities.
I believe that city council members, county supervisors and all mayors should also have term limits.
I think this limitation should also apply to both special districts and public utilities districts, and even school districts.
Although it is true that many arrive at those boards to occupy their posts with the aspiration of making a change in their communities, the truth is that once in office some begin to savor Power and, in some cases, even abuse people’s trust.
Perhaps this failure is not so much the politician himself, but the very system that allows them to hold office indefinitely while these limits do not exist.
As was the case with the lawmakers, term limits at the municipal and district level could lead to the election of a new generation of politicians who, despite lacking experience when it comes to holding power, could well bring good ideas to the government body for which they will be elected.
Right here in the Imperial Valley we have had – and still have some – cases of people who have been elected for more than two decades a times without any rival that can unseat them.
I think that setting a term limit of 12 years to stay in office is more than enough time for the candidate to carry out or at least try to implement their ideas presented at the time of filing for a candidacy.
If I’m not mistaken, a change of this kind requires an enormous effort to present the project first to the electoral authorities and later to the voters of the state.
I also believe that in many parts of the Golden State there must be people who agree on this approach, which leads me to think that there is a great possibility that this initiative will reach the voting ballots in the not too distant future.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.