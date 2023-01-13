THE MEX FACTOR: Needles and Hilos means pandemic and opportunities

Although the pandemic led the authorities to close businesses and force millions of workers around the country and the globe to work from home – in the best of cases – for entrepreneur Arlenne Rentería the story was profoundly different.
The 32-year-old young entrepreneur founded her own business – named Needles and Hilos – in 2017 after having studied dressmaking at the age of 16. The English and Spanish name of the business seeks to make customers understand that the company is bilingual.
In the beginning, the business worked with Rentería as the only worker. Little by little, she has managed to recruit staff to reach the current two employees.
Her dream as a child was to study fashion design. Upon arriving in Calexico, she realized the scarcity of this type of service.
“It feels like a great responsibility but at the same time it is a great satisfaction,” Rentería said in a telephone interview.
Currently, she makes shirts and costumes in addition to making alterations to the clothes of her clients. Like many other companies that have become giants in the business economy today, it started in the garage of her residence, which still currently houses her business.
Returning from Texas in 2017, Rentería had enormous difficulty finding employment. That’s how she decided to start a sewing class business, which she ‘shamefully’ promoted on social media.
“I spent months looking for a job,” she recalled.
Three years after the pandemic arrived, it affected many businesses. However in her case, the Coronavirus was precisely the watershed for her business.
As the virus hit its peak, the business produced 10,000 face masks. The first four months of the pandemic were the trigger for ‘Needles and Threads.’
Rentería recalled that her main concern was her father, who had received a liver transplant and therefore had to take maximum care of his health.
It was for this reason that the entrepreneur decided to make the face masks which, at first, were homemade face coverings, and little by little they incorporated better quality material.
The challenge at that time was the shortage of elastic, especially in the second month of the pandemic, which delayed the production of the much-demanded product.
The entrepreneur assured that one of her weak flanks has been the lack of coordination and access to capital. For the businesswoman, the injection of more resources – either through a loan or grants – allowed her to acquire better equipment to produce the products and obtain important contracts.
The business currently does everything from dress alterations to express services, costumes, and more.
The business currently has a contract for the production of special filters for USG that requires items with specific materials to incorporate into their industrial vacuum cleaners. It was for this very company that she produced face masks.
Rentería soon hopes to find a larger site to do projects aimed at large industries such as custom-made textile billing.
Rentería explained that the business adapts to the client’s needs.
The entrepreneur’s dream is to have a warehouse where she can install 10 machines and three cutters.
“I want this to grow,” the entrepreneur commented.
Rentería also hopes to be able to leave her full-time job for the industrial goods company where she has worked for the past five years.
The great advantage for her, she said, is being single and not having children. However, one of the businesswoman’s hobbies is traveling, which she was prevented from doing during the Christmas holidays due to her company’s commitments.
Last October, a bride asked her for a black wedding dress, for which she was infinitely grateful, she recalled, and which has become the rarest product produced by the company.
“It’s worth the sacrifice,” Rentería said.
Now, she said the business does not force her to be glued to social networks to promote it, since the customer base has increased significantly. It is these same customers who recommend Rentería’s makings to other future customers.
“Don’t think it twice, start now,” she said. “The most difficult thing is to start,” the entrepreneur said to those, who like her, dream of having their own business.
Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojórquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or (760) 335-4646.
